Greenland is the newest movie to skip a theatrical release and go straight to streaming. The movie, starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin, was originally slated to hit theaters last Friday, September 25, but will instead be released to Amazon Prime. Greenland will now be available to buy on Prime starting October 13 and will be available to rent from October 27.

Greenland was recently pulled from release indefinitely, with the disaster movie originally being given a release date of July 31, before being moved to August and then again to September, before now coming straight to Amazon Prime next month.

Greenland begins when scientists discover that fragments of a comet will hit Earth in a few days and will likely cause the extinction of humanity. The only hope of survival is to take shelter in a group of bunkers in Greenland. Greenland follows a family who must fight for survival as they make their way to salvation before the comet collides with the planet. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary.

Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet's fragments, the Garrity's experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven. Greenland promises the kind of apocalyptic action seen in the likes of other comet-colliding disaster movies Deep Impact and Armageddon, and it is a shame that audiences will not get to see this unfold on the big screen.

Greenland finds Butler once again on hero duty as John Garrity, while Serenity and Deadpool 2 star Morena Baccarin plays his estranged wife Allison. The mismatched pair, along with their young son Nathan, played by Doctor Sleep's Roger Dale Floyd, will come across an assortment of other characters, played by the likes of Scott Glenn (The Bourne Ultimatum), Andrew Bachelor (When We First Met), David Denman (Brightburn), and Gary Weeks (Outer Banks), as they navigate their way across a collapsing world.

Greenland finds director Ric Roman Waugh at the helm, and re-teaming with Gerard Butler, with the two having worked on last year's finale to the Fallen action series, Angel Has Fallen, which found Butler's hero Mike Banning framed for the attempted assassination of the President and forced to evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

STXfilms are distributing the movie, which has been released to theaters in some countries already, including Belgium, where it was shown in 55 theaters and made a total of $73,112 at the box office. Greenland has now been on a wider release internationally for three weekends and has made a total of $10.2 million as of the end of August.

With another high profile release following the likes of Disney's Mulan and heading straight for streaming, it is possible that there will be many more to come as theaters remain closed while the world continues to get a grip on the current circumstances. Greenland comes from STX Entertainment.