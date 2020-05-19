This year has been absolutely brutal with the sheer amount of celebrities we've lost and and are continuing to lose, and Gregory Tyree Boyce of Twilight fame is the next name to be added to the list. According to authorities, Boyce, 30, and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Natalie Adenike Adepoju, were both found dead in a Las Vegas condominium last week after they responded to a report of a dead body in the building. In a statement, Boyce's family confirms the news, expressing their sadness by the shocking loss. "He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death," the statement reads.

Investigators are now looking into what happened, but as of now, it's not certain how the couple perished and providing an official cause of death for either will have to wait for the autopsies. Las Vegas Police Officer Larry Hadfield has also stated that investigators do not believe foul play to be a factor in the deaths. TMZ has since reported that an "unknown white powdery substance" was also allegedly found nearby, but to link this substance to the deaths should also be considered speculation until it is determined how Boyce and Adepoju passed. This report has also not yet been officially confirmed.

Boyce is famous for appearing in the original Twilight movie back in 2008, which featured him in a memorable scene opposite lead actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. In the movie, Boyce plays high school student Tyler Crowley, a teenager vying for the attention of Bella Swan (Stewart) along with vampire Edward Cullen (Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner). In what might be the most memorable moment of the movie, Tyler's van nearly crashes into Bella before Edward hops in at the last moment to stop it from hitting her with his bare hands. More recently, Boyce also appeared in the music video for the Trevor Jackson song "Apocalypse."

After his death, Boyce's mother spoke about her late son and their plans to open a chicken wing restaurant in the near future. "I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion," his mother, Lisa Wayne, writes in a touching Facebook tribute. What's all the more heartbreaking is that they were supposed to have a business meeting this week to move forward with these endeavors. She also touches on the last time she saw him, which was the day after Mother's Day, when Boyce walked her to her car, hugged her, kissed her, and told her that he loved her. "That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I'm broken. I love you Greggy, my Hunny" she writes.

"The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectul and responsible man. He would always put others first," the Boyce family's statement also reads, also asking for privacy for the family as they enter a time of mourning. Survivors include Boyce's 10-year-old son and Adepoju's 4-year-old daughter. We extend our condolences to them and everyone else who knew Boyce and Adepoju well. You can check out a couple of clips from Boyce's acting career below. May they both rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.