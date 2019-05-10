Everyone's favorite little monsters are back but be sure not to feed them after midnight! Gremlins 2: The New Batch is here for its first ever release on 2 LP Vinyl in one of Jerry Goldsmith's most beloved scores of the 1990's. This set includes all of the music from the film along with bonus tracks.

Continuing the celebration of what would have been Jerry Goldsmith's 90th year, Varèse Sarabande Records is thrilled to present Goldsmith's brilliant and manic score for Gremlins 2: The New Batch. This 2 LP set, which is housed in a gatefold jacket, includes extensive liner notes from Robert Townson and a note from director Joe Dante. The CD version of this Deluxe Edition sold out upon release in 2015 and the LP set will be limited to 750 units, available today exclusively on VareseSarabande.com. This is sure to be an ideal collector's item for any movie fanatic as Goldsmith's out of print scores tend to increase in value drastically.

Born on February 10, 1929, Jerry Goldsmith studied piano with Jakob Gimpel and composition, theory, and counterpoint with Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco. He also attended classes in film composition given by Miklós Rózsa at the Univeristy of Southern California. In 1950, he was employed as a clerk typist in the music department at CBS. There, he was given his first embryonic assignments as a composer for radio shows such as Romance and CBS Radio Workshop. He stayed with CBS until 1960, having already scored The Twilight Zone. An experimentalist, Goldsmith constantly pushed forward the bounds of film music: Planet of the Apes included horns blown without mouthpieces and a bass clarinetist fingering the notes but not blowing. He was unafraid to use the wide variety of electronic sounds and instruments which had become available, although he did not use them for their own sake.

Related: Original Gremlins Star Launches Gremlins 3 Twitter Campaign

Jerry Goldsmith received 17 Oscar nominations but won only once, for The Omen in 1977. He enjoyed giving concerts of his music and performed all over the world, notably in London, where he built up a strong relationship with London Symphony Orchestra.

A few years after the incident in Gremlins (1984), Billy and Kate have moved to New York City where they work for media mogul Daniel Clamp. Meanwhile, Gizmo's former owner has just died, and he's been captured for the genetics part of the Clamp building. A little while later, a certain someone gets wet, creates a new Gremlin species, and learns to finally fight back after years of abuse, and while Gizmo and the surviving humans fight back, the Gremlins and their evil leader, the Brain Gremlin, are planning to escape when it gets dark, and if they do, New York City will experience a new Hell.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch } Track Listing

Side A

1. Merrily We Roll Along / Prologue / Just You Wait † (5:09)

2. Future Thoughts* (:34)

3. Gizmo's Capture / A Disaster / Fatal Prognosis * (2:32)

4. Cute...* (2:04)

5. Gizmo Escapes (3:53)

6. Instructions* (1:50)

7. Leaky Faucet (3:49)

Side B

1. The Impostor* (1:14)

2. The Visitors (3:34)

3. No Rats (2:28)

4. The Long Fall / Hot Wire / The Time Zone* (2:36)

5. Pot Luck (3:08)

6. Pacing / Fast Rise* (1:18)

7. A Better Mouse Trap* (1:47)

8. Gremlins At Work / The Brain Hormones / Gremlins Wings* (4:59)

Side C

1. Gremlin Mayhem * (3:59)

2. Teenage Mutant Gremlins (3:31)

3. On The Track / Workout / Something New / The Bag* (1:04)

4. No Cavities / Climate Control* (2:09)

5. Keep It Quiet (3:18)

6. New York, New York / Rhapsody In Blue* (2:05)

7. Congo Corta / Gremlinition* (:41)

8. Broadway To Bowery / New York, New York / A Big Chance* (1:48)

Side D

1. Gremlin Pudding (2:22)

2. New Trends (3:51)

3. Bridal Chorus* (1:11)

4. Gremlin Credits (5:01)

5. Cute... (Album Version) (2:04)

6. Movie Police* (:48)

7. Nearer My God To Thee* (1:23)

8. Clamp Logos* (:22)

9. Postlude* (:25)

Starred tracks are previously unreleased material from Gremlins 2: The New Batch.