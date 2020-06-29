Gremlins star Zach Galligan believes that the upcoming animated series will set up the long-awaited Gremlins 3. Galligan is preparing to relive Gremlins 2: The New Batch through an upcoming watch party and admits that it's been well over ten years since he last saw the sequel. The first installment is a classic, so it's been hard for the sequel to live in that shadow after all of these years, even though there are some fans who claim they like it better than the first.

Zach Galligan is still keeping the faith that Gremlins 3 will eventually see the light of day. It's been 30 years since Gremlins 2: The New Batch hit theaters and fans have been wondering about the Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai animated series, which is on the way from the HBO Max streaming platform. And of course, they also want to know about the third movie. Galligan is pretty sure the little creatures will wreak havoc on the big screen again. He explains.

"It seems like what they're going to do is reeducate us on the mythology surrounding Gremlins and Gizmo and Mogwai and, of course, most importantly, the three nebulous rules. You have to figure that they're using the animated series as a stepping stone to the larger endgame, which is a live-action Gremlins movie. That would be my assumption and it's really not that much of a stretch to think that that's what they're doing."

Gremlins hit the big screen in 1984 and became a pop culture sensation. Gizmo and Stripe were everywhere and they've never really gone away, which is why there is so much excitement for the upcoming animated series. As for Zach Galligan, he is very much interested in returning to the franchise. He had this to say.

"I would like to see some kind of reunification with Billy and Gizmo. The relationship between them is kind of the heart and soul of both movies. I would also like to see some expansion of some pivotal ideas in the series... I think we should see some misapplications of the rules; I'd like to see what happens as various liquids hit Mogwais, if it causes strange things to happen or mutations."

If Zach Galligan does return for Gremlins 3, he's pretty sure that his Billy character wouldn't break the rules for a third time. "My guess is that Gizmo would either have to be taken away from me and someone else would have to break the three rules, because they were unaware of them," says the actor. If someone else were to stumble on to some Gremlins, Billy would have to be the one to pass on the knowledge.

With so many properties from the 1980s making comebacks, it seems like Gremlins will be up next. With that being said, one could easily see the studio going with the reboot this time around as opposed to a straight third installment, though that has not been confirmed. For now, we'll just have to see what Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai delivers to fans. The interview with Zach Galligan was originally conducted by Syfy.