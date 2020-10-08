A new pitch for Gremlins 3 has arrived. However, this isn't an ordinary pitch. This pitch for the third installment comes in the form of an 80s rock anthem, and it could be what gets the creative juices flowing for the movie to be made. The song in question comes to us from songsmith Nick Lutsko, who apparently has a lot of passion for the Gremlins franchise.

In Nick Lutsko's song about Gremlins 3, he is mostly lamenting the fact that the world sucks now and that a third movie with Gizmo could help us all. He talks about a Gremlin shark in a Jaws reboot and Gremlins vs. Home Alone, while saying that they could have been included in Jurassic Park and Attack of the Clones. You can read Lutsko's idea for Gremlins 3 below.

"Imagine there's a film where Gizmo becomes a gremlin who teaches the other gremlins about democracy and philosophy. They develop a country-they call it 'Gremlin Nation.' They ban all immigration. They have genocidal tendencies. Gizmo isn't into it. Also, he has a kid with a human woman played by Jennifer Aniston. We can call it Gremlins 3!"

Obviously, Nick Lutsko is having a bit of fun here, but there are still fans hoping for a Gremlins 3. Even original Gremlins star Zach Galligan wants it to happen, and believes that the upcoming HBO Max animated series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, could lead to a third installment. "You have to figure that they're using the animated series as a stepping stone to the larger endgame, which is a live-action Gremlins movie," said Galligan earlier this year. "That would be my assumption and it's really not that much of a stretch to think that that's what they're doing."

As for what Zach Galligan would want to see in Gremlins 3, it is far different from the idea that Nick Lutsko has in mind. "I would like to see some kind of reunification with Billy and Gizmo," says Galligan. "The relationship between them is kind of the heart and soul of both movies. I would also like to see some expansion of some pivotal ideas in the series." He went on to say that he could see some changes to the rules on how the Gremlins are created and brought to life.

Gremlins 2 was widely panned upon its release in 1990, which stalled any plans for a sequel. However, since then, it has become a cult classic with fans embracing it all over the world, which bodes well for HBO Max's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai animated series. Anything having to do with Gremlins these days is going to get some attention, though a new live-action movie is what just about everybody is holding out for. You can check out the melodic pitch for Gremlins 3 above, thanks to Nick Lutsko's Twitter account.