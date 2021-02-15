Gremlins star Zach Galligan believes Gizmo is cuter than The Mandalorian's Baby Grogu. It's been over a year since the world was first introduced to the Child, aka Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, and his popularity has yet to wane. His appearance in The Mandalorian season 2 raised the stakes and now Star Wars fans are wondering what's next for the little green guy. As for Gizmo, he's been around for decades, and some fans even claim that Grogu is biting his style.

In a new interview, Zach Galligan was asked about Baby Grogu. It appears that he is a fan of The Mandalorian, as he knows a decent amount about Grogu. "Well, if you've looked at my social media, you'll see that there are a couple of memes on there that sort of poke fun at the similarity between Gizmo and Grogu, as we now know his name is," says Galligan when asked about who was cuter between the two characters. Even then, the Gremlins actor seemed to dance around the main question. He explains.

"People have been bombarding me on social media with comparatives, scale drawings, and everything, and coming up with all sorts of theories about whether or not there was any kind of conscious decision behind it. All I can say is this: in many ways, it's really great because it's always very helpful in media to have a foil. Which one do you like better? Which one was first? It just is another kind of narrative you can use to drive people's engagement."

Gremlins and Gizmo did come along first, way back in 1984, so Zach Galligan does have a point there. But when pressed even further about which character is cuter, Galligan had to go with Gizmo over Grogu. "Well, I'm going to say my buddy is cuter. He's fuzzier and, to me, fuzzy is cuter. Baby Grogu seems like he's kind of been shaved, or maybe he's hairless," said the actor.

Gizmo is definitely fuzzier than Grogu, though the Star Wars character does have some wispy hair going on that will likely get longer in the coming years. Regardless, one can hardly blame Zach Galligan for choosing Gizmo, especially since the two have such a history together, which may even be seen again in a possible Gremlins 3. When asked about the sequel, Galligan laughed and said he's been asked about the movie quite a bit over the years.

When it comes down to it, Zach Galligan believes that a Gremlins 3 will happen if the upcoming HBO Max animated series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, ends up being a hit. "It's not difficult to make an educated guess that the cartoon is a way of seeding the younger generation that's not aware of it. If it is successful, if it gets like Mandalorian-big, then I think Gremlins 3 is inevitable," says Galligan. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. The interview with Zach Galligan was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.