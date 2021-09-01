While there are many Gremlin fans who are still hoping that the recent wave of '80s reboots and sequels will finally see the mischievous little monsters returning to cause more havoc on the big screen, for now there is the HBO Max animated prequel series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai to look forward to. The new series, which is set in the 1920s and tells the story of how a Mogwai called Gizmo came to be acquainted with 10 year old Sam Wing, will also have a cross platform release, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. As well as premiering on HBO Max, the series will also air on Cartoon Network.

While this is not exactly the horror comedy that Gremlins and Gremlins 2 were, it is a step in the right direction for the possibility of the franchise returning to live action in the future. There have been many rumors that original star Zach Gallagher was more than willing to come back for another round of Gremlin action, but so far these have not amounted to anything. There have be a couple of really well made fan films released in the last couple of decades, and Gizmo and Gallagher's Billy have also appeared in a TV advert in the last couple of years, further fuelling the fire of a possible movie being in the works.

For now though, we have Secrets of the Mogwai. The series will be part of "ACME Night", a collection of family movies and shows that will air on Sunday September 19th and then on HBO Max early next year. The Gremlins animated spin-off is just one of the titles making the move, with the others being Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Unicorn: Warriors Eterna and Batman: Caped Crusader.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' s synopsis reads: "Along with teenage street thief Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins."

The series voice cast is led by Izacc Wang as Sam, with AJ LoCascio providing the voice of Gizmo. Also amount the roster of vocal providers are Jurassic World's BD Wong, Ming Na-Wen, James Hong, Gabrielle Green and Matthew Rhys, with the series being written and produced by Tze Chun.

Gremlins first hit screens in 1984 under the direction of Steven Spielberg and instantly became an iconic movie that fell into the category of "Is it a Christmas movie?" (which it most certainly is), and led to the less serious, parody filled riot that was Gremlins 2: The New Batch in 1990. Since then, Gremlins have been a constant part of pop culture that even now is leading to new collectors items, including life-size replicas coming this Halloween from Trick or Treat Studios, all of which proves that there is still an appetite for the destructive little monsters out there. Whether Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will give that little push needed to reboot the franchise is something that we will just have to wait and find out.