Just one day after announcing the voice cast for the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, HBO Max has already put in an early renewal for season 2. News of the Gremlins prequel getting a second season comes ahead of the premiere of season 1, which still does not yet have an official release date. Clearly feeling confident in the show's chances to succeed, the streamer announced teh renewal during WarnerMedia's Kids and Family presentation at the TCA virtual Press Tour.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is set in the 1920s, featuring the voice of Izaac Wang as Sam Wing - the elderly shopkeeper shown in the beginning of the 1984 movie. The animated series tells the story of Sam meets Gizmo with the two forming a lifelong bond. A. J. Locascio is taking over the voice of Gizmo, who was previously played by Howie Mandel in the live-action movies.

The cast also includes B. D. Wong (Jurassic Park) and Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian) as Sam's parents with James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China) also starring as Grandpa Wing. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Green will provide the voice of Elle, a young thief who partners up with Gizmo and Sam. A logline for the series states that the cartoon follows the trio on their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure while being pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Matthew Rhys (The Americans) voices Riley Greene, the primary villain and the "power-hungry industrialist" in question. He is described as a treasure hunter who wields black magic that is determined to stop at nothing in his pursuit of Gizmo and the mythical treasure of the Mogwai.

Showrunner Tze Chun is penning Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and will also serve as a co-executive producer. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television will executive produce alongside Sam Reigster, following the team's previous collaboration on Animaniacs. Brendan Hay will co-executive produce with Dan Krall serving as a supervising producer. Amblin is producing in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

In 1984, the first Gremlins movie was released in theaters by director Joe Dante and writer Chris Columbus. An instant classic, the movie spawned a the 1990 sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch with Dante returning to direct the new story penned by Charles S. Haas. Rumblings of a sequel have been floating throughout Hollywood for years, but the project never made it out of development hell.

The Gremlins franchise is rising again in popularity as of late. Just recently, Gizmo reunited with original movie star Zach Galligan for the first time in over three decades for a Mountain Dew commercial. Fans were very entertained by the ad with some wondering if this means we're closer than ever to getting the third Gremlins movie that's been rumored to be in the works for years. While time will tell on that one, it's good to know we'll be getting at least two seasons of the animated prequel series.

HBO Max hasn't yet set the release date for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, so it's unclear when the cartoon will arrive on the streaming service. This news comes to us from Deadline.