The voice cast has been revealed for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, the upcoming animated series based on the Gremlins franchise in the works at HBO Max. On the official Instagram account for Amblin, the company reveals that the anticipated cartoon show has set its voice cast with the likes of Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian), James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China), Izaac Wang (Raya and the Last Dragon), and Amblin alum B. D. Wong (Jurassic Park) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans).

Taking place before the events of the movies, the Gremlins cartoon serves as a bit of an origin story for Gizmo, the beloved Mogwai who befriends Billy (Zach Galligan) in the movie series. Set over 10 episodes, the series tells the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (who appears as Chinatown shopkeep Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) meets Gizmo in the 1920s.

Teaming up with a street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo "take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins."

Additionally, a new report from Variety sheds more light on the cast, revealing who these actors will be voicing in the animated series. Wang will play Wing with Wen and Wong playing his parents, Fong and Hon Wing. Sam's mom is described as a doctor of Chinese medicine who is "resourceful, slyly funny and fiercely protective of her family," while his dad is a "calm rock" that has "never believed his father-in-law's tales of magic and adventure."

Hong will be also be a part of the family by voicing Grandpa. The character is described as someone who "traveled the world on grand adventures and he alone knows the true power (and secrets) of the Mogwai and the importance of protecting them."

Meanwhile, Rhys will play antagonist Riley Greene, a "power-hungry English industrialist and treasure hunter who wields black magic that is determined to stop at nothing in his pursuit of Gizmo and the mythical treasure of the Mogwai."

It had previously been reported that Howie Mandel would not be returning to voice Gizmo after playing the role in the Gremlins movies. A. J. LoCascio is taking over the voiceover duties for the furry little guy in the HBO series. Gabrielle Green will also reportedly provided the voice of Elle, Sam and Gizmo's new friend.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is written by showrunner Tze Chun. Additionally, Chun will co-executive produce, with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television also executive producing alongside Sam Register. Brendan Hay is also on board to co-executive produce with Dan Krall serving as supervising producer. There's no word yet on when the series will begin streaming on HBO Max, but officially announcing the voice cast suggests the project is moving along rather well. Hopefully, we'll see the animated series arrive sooner rather than later. This news comes to us from Variety.