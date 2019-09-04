The trailer for Gretel and Hansel is here. Orion Pictures' upcoming horror movie puts a dark and terrifying twist on the legendary Hansel and Gretel fairy tale. The movie stars Sophia Lillis and introduces Sammy Leakey to audiences. Lillis will be seen on the big screen later this week when she reprises her role as the young Beverly Marsh in Andres Muschietti's IT Chapter Two. The sequel is highly anticipated and should be able to bring some extra attention to Gretel & Hansel.

Gretel & Hansel tells a story from a long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside. A young girl, played by Sophia Lillis, leads her little brother (Sammy Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. On their travels they encounter a kindly huntsman before finding solace in the home of an elderly woman whose motives are questionable at best. The trailer teases this terrifying evil in a dark and clever way, giving us a fresh take on the Brothers Grimm classic, which is sure to lure in some horror fans.

Gretel & Hansel is directed by Osgood Perkins, who previously helmed The Blackcoat's Daughter. In a recent conversation about the upcoming horror movie, the director talked about some of the changes he made to the Brothers Grimm story, which are evident in the brief trailer. Perkins also revealed that he chose to keep the story pretty close to the original. He explains.

"It's awfully faithful to the original story. It's got really only three principal characters: Hansel, Gretel, and the Witch. We tried to find a way to make it more of a coming of age story. I wanted Gretel to be somewhat older than Hansel, so it didn't feel like two twelve-year-olds - rather a sixteen-year-old and an eight-year-old. There was more of a feeling like Gretel having to take Hansel around everywhere she goes, and how that can impede one's own evolution, how our attachments and the things that we love can sometimes get in the way of our growth."

Osgood Perkins shot Gretel & Hansel in some interesting locations around Ireland. One such location is The Hell Fire Club, aka Montpelier Hill, which is an old ruined hunting lodge built in the early 1700s. According to local legend, it was frequented by the Devil himself, who liked to play cards there. This famous structure can also be seen in the trailer. You can read what Perkins had to say about The Hell Fire Club below.

"The Hell Fire Club is this massive, foreboding, stone structure, just all by itself, on the top of a hill. It almost feels like an old prison or something like that. I guess the story is that the Devil played cards there.... One night, (someone) drops one of his cards, and goes to pick it up, and one of his opponents has cloven feet."

In addition to Sophia Lillis and Sammy Leakey, Gretel & Hansel also stars Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, and Charles Babalola. The reimagining was written by Rob Hayes, produced by Brian Kavanaugh- Jones and Fred Berger on behalf of Automatik and executive produced by Sandra Yee Ling and Macdara Kelleher. This twisted take on the classic Grim Fairy Tale is set to release in theaters nationwide on January 31st, 2020. Orion Pictures personally delieverd the trailer and poster, of which you can see below.