Bad Boys for Life has enjoyed a record-breaking run in its first two weeks at the box office and, overall, has helped to provide a much-needed boost to the month of January, which is typically a slow month for the movie business. The sequel took in $34 million to easily best the competition last weekend and, with a lack of threatening newcomers this weekend, as well as the Super Bowl drawing the country's attention on Sunday, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have a clear path to dominance yet again. This weekend's newcomers are Paramount Pictures' The Rhythm Section and Orion Pictures' Gretel and Hansel.

Sony Pictures should enjoy another healthy weekend as Bad Boys for Life look to add another $17 million or so to its growing total. The long-awaited third installment of the series has earned surprisingly strong reviews and word of mouth, which has helped it to clear more than $217 million worldwide already. It should be over, or at least near the $250 million mark come Monday morning. That should help encourage the studio to fast track Bad Boys 4, which is already in development.

The weekend's box office newcomers will probably be in a tight race, both looking to debut somewhere in the $7 million range. However, that will represent a win for one and something of a disastrous start for the other. The Rhythm Section, a spy thriller starring Blake Lively and Jude Law, comes from longtime James Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Directed by Reed Morano, it comes with a relatively steep $50 million price tag. With that in mind, a $7 million start will pretty much set this up as a financial failure right out of the gate.

On the other side of the fence, we have Gretel & Hansel. The new take on the classic Grimm fairytale comes from director Oz Perkins and carries a reported production budget of $5 million. While the marketing budget is sure to add a significant amount to the overall costs, a $7 million start is decent enough and could make this something of a lowkey hit, if it can hang around and not fall totally off the charts in the weeks to come. The movie stars IT breakout Sophia Lillis as Gretel and Sammy Leakey as Hansel.

In holdover news, Oscar hopeful 1917 should add another $10 million or so. That's excellent news for Universal, as the likely Best Picture frontrunner has already made more than $205 million worldwide. That should help make up for misfires like Cats and Dolittle. On that front, Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle will take another steep dive and will be lucky to clear $6 million this weekend. The movie has yet to cross $100 million globally as it enters its third weekend, which is brutal considering the reported $175 million production budget. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Bad Boys for Life 2 1917 3 Gretel and Hansel 4 The Rhythm Section 5 Dolittle 6 Jumanji: The Next Level 7 The Gentlemen 8 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 9 Little Women 10 The Turning