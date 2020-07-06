Nothing beats seeing a great movie in a decent movie theater. Tom Hanks knows this, which is why he is heartbroken over the fact that Greyhound is skipping theaters. The highly anticipated movie will now premiere on Apple TV+ on July 10th instead of a traditional theatrical opening. The entertainment industry is trying to find ways to adapt after the world shut down in the middle of March, and for some studios, releasing movies on PVOD and other earlier streaming venues has been an experiment.

The change of plans for Greyhound has been "an absolute heartbreak," says Tom Hanks. "I don't mean to make angry my Apple overlords, but there is a difference in picture and sound quality," he added. There is definitely a change in quality, but the actor knows that watching movies from home is the safe thing to do during these uncertain times. Hanks also went on to jokingly say that he was working for "the cruel whip masters at Apple" in his latest interview to promote the movie. Overall, the actor is still in high spirits and hopes people will check out Greyhound on the small screen.

In addition to starring in Greyhound, Tom Hanks also produced it and wrote the screenplay, adapting it from C. S. Forester's novel The Good Shepherd. The actor jokes, "My ego has run rampant... and it's all over the picture!" While having a big Hollywood movie move to streaming most hurt a bit, Hanks could certainly do worse than Apple TV+, which boast 4K streaming. Additionally, the new streaming service reportedly offers substantially higher data speeds than Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Whatever the case may be, this is still not as good as watching the movie on Blu-ray.

Greyhound was originally supposed to open in theaters on June 12th, but Tom Hanks and the studio had to figure out a new plan after it became abundantly clear that movie theaters were not going to be open by that time. So, the actor reached a deal with Apple, which seems to have been greatly beneficial to all parties involved. Still, we'll have to see how the movie does in terms of potentially nabbing new subscribers to the streaming service as both Disney+ Netflix see upticks, thanks to Hamilton and Unsolved Mysteries, respectively.

Greyhound was first announced back in 2016 when it was revealed that Tom Hanks was adapting C. S. Forester's source material. It was also revealed that Hanks would star in the movie, while Aaron Schneider was brought on board to direct. Pre-production took place in January 2018 at sea on board HMCS Montréal, a frigate of the Royal Canadian Navy. In March 2018, Stephen Graham, Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan, Karl Glusman, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo were cast, and production started in Louisiana aboard USS Kidd in Baton Rouge. Greyhound will premiere this Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+. The interview with Tom Hanks was originally conducted by The Guardian.