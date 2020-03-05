Sony Pictures has revealed the first trailer for Greyhound. This movie has been in the works for some time and seems to have, on paper at least, a lot going for it. Primarily, it's bringing us Tom Hanks and putting him back in a World War II setting for the first time since Steven Spielberg's 1998 classic Saving Private Ryan which is, quite arguably, one of the greatest war movies ever made. Based on this trailer, it looks like it could be a welcome return indeed.

The trailer kicks off in the North Atlantic circa 1942, at the height of WWII. Tom Hanks is saying a prayer as they are getting ready for a battle at sea. Once things erupt, it is pure chaos. The hook here is that Hanks' character is commanding his first mission and they will be sailing for five days without any air cover. That gets dicey when some German U-boats get thrown into the mix. The trailer also comes with a tagline that helps set up the stakes a bit and distinguish it from other WWII movies.

"The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there."

Aside from his starring role, Tom Hanks also wrote the screenplay himself, which only adds to the intrigue. Hanks has penned several features in the past, including That Thing You Do, which he also directed, and 2011's Larry Crowne. Hanks adapted the script from the novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester. The book was originally published in 1955 and is acclaimed. Yet, it's never been adapted for the big screen. Aaron Schneider is in the director's chair. Schneider doesn't have much in the way of experience as a feature director, but he's served as a cinematographer for quite some time. Schneider did direct 2009's Get Low.

Greyhound takes place In the early days of WWII and centers on an international convoy of 37 Allied ships. This convoy is by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer. As they cross the treacherous North Atlantic, they end up being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats. Joining Tom Hanks in the cast will be Stephen Graham (Snatch, The Irishman), Rob Morgan (Just Mercy, The Photograph) and Elisabeth Shue (The Boys, Leaving Las Vegas).

Tom Hanks also serves as a producer on the movie alongside Gary Goetzman. Aaron Ryder, Steven Shareshian and David Coatsworth serve as executive producers. Originally, this was supposed to open in March of 2019. The release date has been delayed several times and, with Greyhound now set to hit theaters on June 12, which will put it right in the heart of the summer movie season. The Jordan Peele-produced Candyman sequel is also set to open that same day. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.