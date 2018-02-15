Amazon Studios has released a final trailer for their raucous comedy Gringo, featuring new footage with stars Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton and David Oyelowo. Unlike Netflix original movies, which almost always eschew any type of theatrical release, Amazon Studios' movies are most often given theatrical releases, before arriving on the Amazon Prime video streaming service at a later date, which will likely be the case with Gringo. Unlike Amazon Studios' awards-season films like Manchester-By-The-Sea and The Big Sick, Gringo is most certainly not "Oscar bait," but this R-rated comedy may certainly find a welcoming audience.

An exhilarating mix of dark comedy, white-knuckle action and dramatic intrigue, Gringo joyrides into Mexico, where mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) finds himself at the mercy of his back-stabbing business colleagues back home, local drug lords and a morally conflicted black-ops mercenary. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, Harold battles to survive his increasingly dangerous situation in ways that raise the question: Is he out of his depth, or two steps ahead?

While this trailer is considerably cleaner than the red band trailer that dropped back in December, it still showcases the frenetic energy of this dark comedy. Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton and David Oyelowo lead a cast that also includes Amanda Seyfried, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, Sharlto Copley and Harry Treadaway. While this is the final trailer for Gringo, it remains to be seen if any clips or other footage will be unveiled between now and the March 9 premiere date.

While March isn't often a hotbed for high-profile releases, that has changed in recent years, and Gringo will have quite a bit of competition when it hits theaters on March 9. Also opening on that date is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2018, Disney's A Wrinkle In Time, a history-making adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's novel, with Ava DuVernay becoming the first female black filmmaker to take the helm of a $100 million production. Also opening on that date is Entertainment Studios' The Hurricane Heist and Aviron's Strangers: Prey at Night. It will also be sandwiched between 20th Century Fox's Red Sparrow and MGM's Death Wish on March 2, and Warner Bros. Tomb Raider, 20th Century Fox's Love, Simon and Roadside Attractions' I Can Only Imagine on March 16.

Gringo is directed by Nash Edgerton, the brother of star Joel Edgerton, and a longtime stunt performer/stunt coordinator and actor, who is making his second feature film, following up his 2008 directorial debut The Square. The filmmaker is working from a screenplay by Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone, with Rebecca Yeldham, Nash Edgerton, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Charlize Theron and Anthony Tambakis all serving as producers. Take a look at the new trailer below, courtesy of Amazon Studios YouTube.