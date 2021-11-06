Griselda Blanco's story has been told in numerous books, documentaries and exposés. Her story has also been told on screen in a TV movie Cocaine Godmother with Catherine Zeta-Jones taking on the role of the charismatic and deadly drug lord. Sofia Vergara is set to take a deep dive in the new Netflix limited series, Griselda. With the series consisting of six 50-minute episodes, it would seem they are going to tell Blanco's tale from the 80s to the 2000s.

The series will be executive produced by Narcos' Eric Newman, with Ingrid Escajeda (Justified, Sneaky Pete) serving as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. "Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story," Newman said. "Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences."

Sofia Vergara seems to have found the perfect fit for her project. Newman and his creative team at Netflix have wowed audiences with their in-depth chronicling of Pablo Escobar's criminal exploits on Narcos.﻿ "Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about," Vergara said. "We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen."

"Eric Newman has deftly brought to life among the most dynamic characters and stories on screen today," said Peter Friedlander, vice president of U.S. and Canadian scripted series at Netflix. "We're excited to continue on this creative path with him and for this collaboration with Sofia Vergara - a force in entertainment and a world-beloved talent. With an incredible team at the helm - we can't wait for the world to see how Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro, and Andrés Baiz take on the twists and turns of Griselda Blanco's epic story."

If you're not familiar with the captivating story of Griselda Blanco and her role in the Medellín Cartel, it is absolutely worth a google. The woman was a pioneer in the drug trade in the 1980s, building an empire that would stretch from Colombia to New York, Miami and Southern California. Her reign would ultimately be responsible for the murders of over 200 people, marking her as the most powerful and ruthless woman in the world. She would also become the first-ever billionaire female criminal.

For Sofia Vergara, known for her comedic chops, this will be a departure, delving into the gritty underworld of the drug trade. With period pieces spanning decades, I'm sure we're in for an epic ride from humble beginnings to Blanco's rise to ultimate power and carnage. Along with Griselda on Netflix, Vergara will have some competition, as Jennifer Lopez also has a Blanco biopic, The Godmother, in the works. It will be interesting seeing both women's visions for the titular role. This news comes to us from Variety.