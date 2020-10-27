Bill Murray fans are going to love the new Groundhog Day Funko Pop figures based on his character Phil Connors, which even comes with a little Pop version of Punxsutawney Phil. As if that wasn't enough, the folks at Funko are also releasing a new home game version of the cult classic comedy, letting fans live out their own Groundhog Day. As the movie is up there right next to Ghostbusters and Scrooged among Murray's most popular comedies, the new Funko products could serve as really fun collectibles for fans.

Okay campers, rise and shine! Coming soon: Pop! Movies- GroundHog Day: Phil with Punxsutawney Phil https://t.co/aqg6Hofxbf

Also available as a flocked Groundhog Pop! and Game BUNDLE exclusively at Amazon https://t.co/AaOd0jHJp1#Funko#FunkoPop#Poppic.twitter.com/ZYVSEQDZWo — Funko (@OriginalFunko) October 27, 2020

The Phil Connors Funko Pop! figure is instantly recognizable, wearing the familiar dark green coat Murray wears in Groundhog Day. He also holds his familiar TV microphone with the number 9 on the side, looking as he does when he appears on television as a local weatherman. The tiny groundhog, known to fans as Punxsutawney Phil, comes packaged with Phil Connors as an accessory for no extra cost.

Funko's Groundhog Day - The Game will be sold exclusively at Amazon for $24.99. Featuring "fast-paced play" and described as a "cooperative, fun family game," the game will have players assuming the role of Phil Connors with the goal of helping him live out the perfect day. Also included are 60 cards featuring quotes from memorable Groundhog Day scenes along with original artwork recreating Punxsutawney and the movie's characters. Better yet, the game also comes with an exclusive "flocked" version of Punxsutawney Phil.

Directed by Harold Ramis, Groundhog Day starred Murray as Phil Connors, a TV weatherman who becomes trapped in a never-ending time loop and is forced to live out the events of the same Feb. 2 every single day. The movie also stars Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Brian Doyle-Murray. It wowed critics with one of Murray's most acclaimed performances, and the movie found great success at the box office as well. Ever since its release in 1993, the movie has been established as one of the greatest comedies in cinema history, and you'd be hard-pressed to find many who would disagree.

In February, Murray, Tobolowsky, and Doyle-Murray all reprised their roles for a Jeep Gladiator commercial to air during Super Bowl LIV. With Phil Connors once again trapped in a time loop, the ad sees him exploring Punxsutawney alongside Punxsutawney Phil. It's probably the closest thing we'll ever see to an actual movie sequel, although Groundhog Day has branched out into other mediums. The movie has been developed as a musical and as a virtual reality experience for the video game Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son.

Funko's Groundhog Day Pop figures are scheduled to release on Jan. 13, 2021, but preorders are live now if you want to secure yours. Picking one up right away will also ensure you get your own miniature Punxsutawney Phil just in time for the real Groundhog Day, which will follow weeks later. You can also preorder the Groundhog Day game by Funko right now on Amazon, ahead of its official release date set for Jan. 15, 2021. This news comes to us from Funko.