Wake up all over again as Sony Pictures Entertainment will celebrate the 25th anniversary of director Harold Ramis' groundbreaking comedy classic Groundhog Day with a series of screenings. As a highlight of the celebration, the film will be returning to the big screen in time for Groundhog Day, February 2nd, in the United States and Canada.

Prior to the theatrical re-release, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film on 4K Ultra HD on January 23rd, exclusively at Best Buy stores nationwide. Like the theatrical re-release, this version was fully restored in 4K and presented in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray included special features such as commentary with director Harold Ramis, deleted scenes and more! Said Adrian Smith, President, Domestic Distribution for Sony Pictures Releasing.

"We are excited to bring Groundhog Day, widely considered one of the best comedies of 90's, back to the big screen for its 25th anniversary."

Bill Murray (Ghostbusters) and Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral) star in the movie which was produced by Trevor Albert and Harold Ramis, directed by Harold Ramis, Story by Danny Rubin with Screenplay by Danny Rubin and Harold Ramis. The movie is presented with an all-new 4K restoration. The film was fully restored from the 35mm original camera negative, thereby utilizing in 4K the full resolution, detail and color depth inherent in the film. Here is the original classic synopsis from way back in the day.

"Bill Murray is at his wry, wisecracking best in this riotous romantic comedy about a weatherman caught in a personal time warp on the worst day of his life. Teamed with a relentlessly cheerful producer (Andie MacDowell) and a smart-aleck cameraman (Chris Elliott), TV weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray) is sent to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the annual Groundhog Day festivities. But on his way out of town, Phil is caught in a giant blizzard, which he failed to predict, and finds himself stuck in small-town hell. Just when things couldn't get any worse, they do. Phil wakes the next morning to find it's Groundhog Day all over again... and again... and again."

Groundhog Day has a run time of approximately 102 min (1993 Theatrical Version). The film is rated PG for some thematic elements. There's no denying that this is one of the greatest comedy movies ever created. And the premise has been aped and riffed and homaged in movies such as Tom Cruise's Edge of Tomorrow, which is getting a sequel, to last year's horror hit Happy Death Day, which is also getting a sequel. Sadly, and perhaps for the best, Groundhog Day never got any kind of sequel. So why not celebrate it's return to theaters instead. You can find participating theaters by visit GroundHogDayMovie.com or the film's Facebook page at facebook.com/GroundhogDay.