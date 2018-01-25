Between the release of Guardians of the Galaxy and last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, many fans spent those three years in search of the ever-elusive Easter Egg hidden in the first movie, which director James Gunn has stated repeatedly no one has found. Twitter user MasterTainment recently revealed that he's been "unrelenting" in his quest to find this Easter Egg, as Gunn confirmed that his latest guess ("the Celestial Egg of the planet Sanctuary") was not correct. The filmmaker did acknowledge that "MT" has "come close" to figuring it out, which lead another Twitter user to ask if there is another secret Easter Egg that no one has found yet in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. The director answered with a simple, "Yes."

The long-elusive original Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg has been the subject of much debate over the years, which, back in 2016, even led director James Gunn to put his money where his mouth is, quite literally. When someone on Twitter claimed that the Easter Egg really didn't exist, and that the filmmaker was being "the ultimate troll, the director offered $100,000 to this fan, named Tanin Moores, if it was proven that no such Easter Egg did exist. There was also a report just a few weeks later that this Easter Egg had been found, but that was inaccurate.

The director did add in another response to a fan that he will ultimately reveal the first Easter Egg "someday," but when that day will come remains to be seen. As for this Easter Egg in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, if it's just as difficult to find as the original, fans may still be scratching their heads over this Easter Egg when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in 2020, a release date confirmed by the director this month. Regardless of this elusive Easter Egg, both Guardians movies were huge hits at the box office, with Guardians 2 helping to push the Marvel Cinematic Universe past $11 billion at the worldwide box office last summer.

It certainly seems likely that this tradition of super-secretive Easter Eggs will continue in the sequel, with James Gunn revealing in October that he is almost done with the Guardians 3 script, although he hasn't provided any updates on the story since then. There have also been rumors that Adam Warlock may not be introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which took some fans by surprise since one of the five Guardians 2 post-credit scenes featured Adam Warlock's birthing pod. It was also revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will help set up the next 20 years of Marvel movies, but, of course, how exactly it will do that remains to be seen.

The filmmaker also revealed in an interview for the Guardians 2 Blu-ray and DVD release that Guardians 3 starts shooting in 2018, although an exact production start date was not given. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will most likely be the second Marvel Phase 4 movie to hit theaters, following the July 5, 2019 release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which has since been confirmed as the first Phase 4 movie, set just moments after the events of Avengers 4, which arrives in theaters just two months prior. Take a look at the tweets below, courtesy of James Gunn Twitter, as the mystery surrounding the Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Eggs continues.

