Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was supposed to be in the pre-production phase at this moment, but the project is currently on hold indefinitely after the firing of James Gunn. In a new interview, Rocket Racoon actor Bradley Cooper was asked if he would be interested in taking over for Gunn to get the third installment up and running. Cooper is currently out promoting A Star is Born, which he co-wrote, directed, produces, stars, and contributes to the soundtrack. The film has been getting early praise, and Cooper could be a good fit to take over for Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

During a brief red carpet interview, Bradley Cooper was surprised when asked about taking over for James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. As it turns out, Cooper isn't interested in the directing gig, but for reasons that one wouldn't really expect. When asked about directing Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Cooper had this to say.

"In directing it? I could never direct anything that I didn't write. No, I could never direct anything that I didn't write."

It was recently revealed that Disney and Marvel Studios will use James Gunn's script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which means that Bradley Cooper wouldn't be writing a new version to take on the final installment in the Guardians trilogy. However, bringing Cooper on board, who is already friends with the cast and crew, and has directing experience, would be kind of a cool way to keep the project all in the family. Cooper, along with the rest of the Guardians cast, all drafted and signed a letter trying to reinstate Gunn, but Disney is not changing their mind.

James Gunn was fired from Guardians 3 after some of his old tweets were unearthed in which he "joked" about pedophilia, rape, and other subjects that Disney did not want to be affiliated with. The director was swiftly let go, much to the shock of Marvel fans and the cast of the film as well. Out of everybody, Dave Bautista has been the most outspoken about his friend's firing, calling out Disney at every chance that he got. However, the Drax the Destroyer actor has been silent about the subject for the last few weeks.

Now that James Gunn is out, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is on hold, which has led to questions about whether it will come out at all. Disney and Marvel Studios have met with other directors, but it doesn't look like anyone has stepped up to the challenge. While they haven't met with Bradley Cooper, and he's not interested in helming something that he didn't have a hand in writing, he would make for a good candidate that could probably keep the morale high for the cast and crew since they already all have an established relationship. For now, Cooper isn't interested and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 continues to hang on hold. The interview with Bradley Cooper was originally conducted by Joe.ie.