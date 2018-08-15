Two weeks after releasing an open letter regarding the firing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn, Chris Pratt told the Associated Press that "it's not an easy time" for himself nor the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast.

"We all love James and he's a good friend of ours, but we also really love playing the Guardians of the Galaxy. It's a complicated situation for everybody."

Pratt also said that the news of James Gunn's removal from the Guardians of the Galaxy project affected his Comic-Con experience this year.

"I love going to Comic-Con but I ended up not doing a lot of interviews around that time just because it was so shocking."

Pratt still stands by his statement that Gunn was a victim of unjust character assassination and the weaponization of mob mentality.

"All I know is we put a lot of time, thought and effort into the statement that we released about it and I think we all kind of want that statement to be essentially what we have to say about it. And we were pretty clear and honest about how we feel."

The open letter was signed by cast members Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Pom Flementieff and Sean Gunn. Despite the cast's opinion that Gunn was unfairly punished without any sort of due process, Gunn had apologized for his past controversial content about topics like rape and pedophilia. "My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," Gunn said, just hours after receiving the news he was being terminated from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

"I have regretted them for many years since, not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."

Bautista, who plays Drax in the Guardian of the Galaxy films, has taken to social media to share more of his thoughts regarding Gunn's situation, emphasizing that the punishment against Gunn was unfair.

"I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That's just how I feel."

James Gunn has been the writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise from the beginning, leading the first two films to gross more than $722 million at the box office. The other cast members have refrained from further comment regarding the Gunn's firing. Gunn himself has not been active on social media since making his statements on Twitter regarding his termination. We just want to move forward and do what's right and be the best people we can be," Pratt told the Associated Press.