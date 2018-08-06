The situation with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just got even more tricky. Disney recently fired James Gunn as director after a series of old tweets, which made light of controversial topics, resurfaced online. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, has been very outspoken in his defense of Gunn ever since the firing was announced. Now, the actor says that if Disney doesn't use Gunn's script for the movie, he's going to try and cut his ties with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These new comments come after Dave Bautista and the rest of the cast signed a letter in support of James Gunn, wanting to see him reinstated as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bautista also recently took to Twitter saying, "I will do what I'm legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for", adding that, "It's also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis. That's just how I feel." Now, in a new interview, Bautista is doubling down. Here's what he had to say.

"Nobody's defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man. I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after it happened and he's a bit religious so he wanted time to pray and figure it out, but I was more like: f*ck this. This is bullshit. James is one of the kindest, most decent people I've met. Where I'm at right now is that if [Marvel] don't use that script, then I'm going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me. I'd be doing James a disservice if I didn't."

The content contained in James Gunn's hugely offensive tweets were, as Disney chairman Alan Horn put it, "indefensible," making light of topics such as 9/11 and rape. They were, however, from as far back as a decade ago and the wave of support Gunn has seen in the wake of his firing is tremendous. Regardless, it doesn't appear that Disney is going to rehire him. That puts them in a tricky situation, as Gunn had already completed the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and there is clearly some animosity from the cast, with Dave Bautista being the most outspoken. It stands to reason that, if they fired him as director, they may not want to keep his script either. That's where this gets messy.

Spoilers for those who haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War, but it's possible that Disney could have an easy out here. Thanos' finger snap saw Drax die alongside most of his fellow Guardians. The events of Avengers 4 are presumably going to mend that situation somehow. Though, depending on how Disney wants to play things, they could just keep Drax dead and let Bautista walk away. That may require some reshoots or retooling with Avengers 4, but there's time to make that happen. If the actor does end up walking away, it makes a pretty bold statement on Bautista's part. He's not only going to be walking away from a lot of money and likely any future employment with Disney, but others could follow in his footsteps. This news comes to us courtesy of ShortList.