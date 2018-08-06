Ever since James Gunn was fired by Disney, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor and former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista has been pretty vocal about his disgust at the studio's decision. He's once again tweeted out his feelings, and he doesn't pull any punches, especially when it comes to the hand that's feeding him.

Bautista confirmed this past Sunday that he would appear in Guardians 3, even though he's making it absolutely clear that he doesn't want to. He's not happy about having to return to work without his beloved boss James Gunn. So far, while Disney made the initial announcement that Gunn wouldn't be returning to his post, Marvel has not stepped into comment on this situation at all. And Kevin Feige has been very quiet about the whole situation.

A Twitter user had asked Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer, if he was coming back to the franchise after Disney had dumped the man at the helm, who is pretty much adored by the entire cast. So much so, they all launched an open letter asking Disney to give the man back his job. It's been a few weeks since Gunn's offensive tweets about child rape resurfaced. But there hasn't been any new developments in terms of a new director for Guardians 3. Bautista confirmed that he would be climbing back into Drax's boots at least one more time. But only because his contract demands it.

"I will do what I'm legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG. It's also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis. That's just how I feel."

Free speech is still an option at this time in America, so Dave Bautista can say what he wants about Disney. But I'm sure the studio doesn't like it. Bautista has been the loudest of the cast when it comes to Gunn's firing. And he has shot off a number of tweets on the matter.

Shortly after James Gunn was fired by Disney the director said he agreed with the studio's decision. There have been rumors that the studio and Gunn were currently in talks to reinstate the disgraced filmmaker. Though, since those rumors broke, other inside sources have stepped forward to say that it's virtually impossible for Gunn to get his job back at this point. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is supposed to shoot early next year, it's believed that Disney is taking its time to find a replacement. Since Gunn left the sequel, a number of other actors and filmmakers have rushed to his defense. And a number of fans have launched a petition to get him back in the director's seat. Though, at this juncture, it looks like those are all fruitless endeavors, and unless a miracle is about to happen, James Gunn is not working for Disney again anytime soon. These comments came from Dave Bautista's Twitter.