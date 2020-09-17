You can't spell deadly rivalry without DCEU and MCU! Well, in reality, you can, but in the minds of a certain section of comic book movie fans, you can't. That section of the fandom views filmmaker James Gunn with deep suspicion, because he is working on the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the same time as the DCEU's The Suicide Squad. One fan recently asked Gunn on Twitter whether DCEU directors or execs are allowed to visit the sets of Marvel movies, to which Gunn responded with an open invitation to all the DCEU creatives he admires.

Sure. I’d love to have @JimLee, @ZackSnyder, @PattyJenks, James Wan, @DavidAyerMovies, @ponysmasher, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong, or any of the people I really dig from the DC side of my life visit the set of #GotGVol3. They’re invited for sure! 🤝🙌🙏 https://t.co/INZOx9nUif — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 15, 2020

The whole debate began when James Gunn recently revealed that MCU showrunner Kevin Feige had visited him on the sets of The Suicide Squad. This led to certain DC fans accusing Gunn of leaking secrets from the sets of a DCEU movie to the competition.

Gunn responded to such attacks on Twitter with amusement, and it is unclear how many of the accusers are simply trying to troll him, and how many genuinely see the filmmaker as a mole sent from the Marvel camp to spy on DC. Such bizarre theories have been circulating within the DC fandom ever since Kevin Feige stated he had greenlit Captain America: Civil War in response to learning that DC would be releasing Batman v. Superman.

So far Gunn has responded to such strange attacks with humor and does not seem concerned that certain DC fans view him as an MCU spy. The filmmaker's cast for the upcoming The Suicide Squad also do not appear to share the views of such fans, with Joel Kinnaman, who played Rick Flag in the original Suicide Squad recently expressing his joy over working with Gunn on the reboot.

"I was very, very happy to come back to because it was such a treat, and such an incredible experience to work with James Gunn. And his vision for The Suicide Squad, it was so good. And when I got the script sent to me, it's so funny. Like every page made me laugh. I was sitting at home reading it laughing out loud."

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad tells the story of a group of villainous mercenaries being used by the government to carry out clandestine operations around the world. The movie features an ensemble cast consisting of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian, as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid.