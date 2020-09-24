James Gunn went from being fired from the MCU by Disney over some old Tweets to working on highly anticipated projects for both the MCU and DCEU. After it was recently announced that Gunn will be writing and directing a spinoff series from The Suicide Squad starring John Cena, a Marvel fan asked Gunn on Twitter if his new responsibilities will interfere with his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, to which Gunn responded in the negative.

I’m doing #Peacemaker in the time always allotted between #TheSuicideSquad & #GotGVol3. Normally I would have been taking more of a break in this space but it’s Covid, I’m stuck at home, so I wrote a TV series. https://t.co/lARE63ypwI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2020

"I'm doing #Peacemaker in the time always allotted between #TheSuicideSquad & #GotGVol3. Normally I would have been taking more of a break in this space but it's Covid, I'm stuck at home, so I wrote a TV series."

The Suicide Squad spinoff is titled Oh f*ck, it's Peacemaker! and stars Cena in the role of the titular anti-hero Peacemaker, who the wrestler-turned-actor once described as a "douchey Captain America". Gunn is attached to write all eight episodes of the series and will be acting as an executive producer alongside Cena and Peter Safran.

While Gunn might be using his downtime to work on Peacemaker, the fact is he will probably have a lot of time on his hands in the near future because the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie will almost certainly be pushed back by a year or more. Recently, Disney officially confirmed that Black Widow and Eternals release dates are getting pushed back by several months.

Considering how closely connected the MCU films are, a delay in one movie leads to a domino effect on other installments in the franchise as well, even if the Earth-bound adventures of Black Widow are as far removed as possible from the space-bound adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy. For now, fans curious about Gunn's plans for Oh f*ck, it's Peacemaker! can read its official synopsis below.

"Oh f*ck, it's Peacemaker! HBO Max is set to explore the origins of the Peacemaker character, the master of weapons from the highly anticipated upcoming The Suicide Squad film, in the new Max Original action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker. HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show."

"John Cena will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad movie to star in the series, and the film's acclaimed writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer."

"Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film."

"While details about Peacemaker are being kept under wraps, the series will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost - no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021."