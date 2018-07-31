Is Disney looking at a possible reconciliation with James Gunn? A new rumor suggests that could be the case. The Mouse House promptly fired Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after some old tweets resurfaced online. The tweets in question made light of topics like 9/11 and child rape. They were intended as humor and the earliest of them date back to nearly a decade ago. James Gunn apologized for the tweets in 2012 and again once they started making the rounds recently. Still, the controversy they stirred up prompted Disney to cut ties with Gunn swiftly.

In the wake of Disney's decision, there has been an outpouring of support from fans and those in the entertainment community. Recently, the core Guardians of the Galaxy cast released a joint letter in support of James Gunn, calling for Disney to bring him back as director of the upcoming sequel. Now, a new rumor from The DisInisider and That Hashtag Show writer Skyler Shuler suggests that Disney is taking all of this very seriously and will meet with Gunn soon, which could possibly lead to him being rehired. Here's what Shuler had to say about it.

"Hearing Disney will sit down with James Gunn. Reinstatement is possible. The Disney Company is taking its time with this situation."

We must caution that this should merely be regarded as a rumor for now. That said, this wouldn't be terribly surprising. The fact that the entire core cast slated to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in support of James Gunn being reinstated puts Disney in a difficult situation. Not to mention that a Change.org petition calling for Gunn to be rehired gained more than 300,000 signatures recently, with director Joe Carnahan and actress Selma Blair amongst those show shared and signed it.

Disney is and always has been a very family-friendly company and James Gunn's tweets, as chairman Alan Horn put it, were "indefensible." That may well be true, but the company made a quick decision that could have been the wrong one. As ugly as the content of those tweets were, by all accounts from those who have worked closely with Gunn in recent years, he's a changed man. As Selma Blair put it, "he's one of the good ones."

Even though Disney fired James Gunn, he did recently complet work on the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which had previously been scheduled to begin production in January. If Gunn remains off the project, there's no telling if Disney will keep his script. Nor is there any indication as to who may replace him. Though, fans have suggested Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

It will be very interesting to see what happens if this meeting actually does come to be. Would James Gunn even take the job back after Disney was so quick to let him go? It is, no doubt, a very tense and tricky situation. Still, it would make a lot of fans, not to mention the cast, very happy to see Gunn back on board for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. You can check out the post made to Skyler Shuler's Twitter account for yourself below.