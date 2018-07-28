Dave Bautista was the first cast member from Guardians of the Galaxy to publicly defend James Gunn after Disney fired him and now, he's at it again, posting a sarcastic message aimed at the studio a week after the incident occurred. Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for some old tweets that recently came to light that included bad jokes about pedophilia, rape, and homophobia. The old tweets caused enough of a storm for Disney to take swift action in firing the director.

Dave Bautista has been highly critical of Disney's decision to fire James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ever since the news went public. The Drax actor has been pretty vocal and could also be in danger of losing his gig after his latest bashing of the studio. In a new tweet, Bautista sarcastically takes Disney down for siding with whom he calls fascists. He had this to say to Disney.

"I think today I'll find a good person who spreads the message of ...Equality. Unity. Sacrifice. Responsibility. Love. Family. Forgiveness. Redemption. Misfit, Child, Female Empowerment and ruin his life. F*ck it! I'll go ahead and empower some fascists while I'm at it! Disclaimer For Morons And Future Views: I'm Joking!"

The James Gunn and Disney story has been reported about a lot over the last week, but Dave Bautista is referring to Mike Cernovich and other extreme right-wing conservatives who are responsible for unearthing the old tweets and getting the director fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bautista is part of the camp who believes firing James Gunn means Disney is siding with what he calls "fascists." Cernovich and his followers were some of the main instigators of the PizzaGate conspiracy theory that claimed Hillary Clinton's deleted emails from the 2016 campaign contained secret encoded messages about an underground child-sex ring.

The PizzaGate conspiracy theory has since been debunked, but the group behind it continues to press on, taking on liberals in Hollywood. Since the targeting and take-down of James Gunn, the group has since taken to comedians, insinuating that if they joke about rape and pedophilia, that they must engage in those acts in their personal lives, tying everything back to PizzaGate and the Democrats. Dave Bautista is angry because he believe that in firing Gunn, the studio has given voice to what some consider a fringe group.

Dave Bautista is not alone in his views about Disney firing James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Several other members of the entertainment industry including Michael Rooker, Selma Blair, Bobcat Goldthwait, and many others have come forward to voice support for the director. As for Gunn, he released a statement that was very neutral, noting that he knew why Disney had to take the actions that they did. And in the middle of everything, Chris Pratt has been posting Bible verses in an attempt to keep the peace. You can read the latest bashing of Disney below, provided by Dave Bautista's Twitter account.

I think today I’ll find a good person who spreads the message of https://t.co/rhZk7pzEsD.Forgiveness.Redemption. Misfit,Child,Female Empowerment and ruin his life. Fuck it! I’ll go ahead and empower some fascists while Im at it! DISCLAIMER FOR MORONS AND FUTURE VIEWS: Im JOKING! — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 27, 2018