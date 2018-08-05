Kurt Russell is going to bat for fired filmmaker James Gunn, who directed him in last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Russell doesn't directly address Disney or ask for the studio to give Gunn his old job back. Russell won't be returning in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for obvious reasons if you've seen the movie, which tears his character apart. But Russell does feel everyone is getting a little too overly sensitive.

Russell is no stranger to Disney. During his younger career, he was contracted by the studio and appeared in a number of classic family favorites like The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, The Strongest Man in the World and Now You see Him, Now You Don't, which could aptly be the title of James Gunn's current situation. The director has literally disappeared from social media after being fired by Disney from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Russell isn't signing any personal petitions to get the director reinstated. Nor is he directly addressing Disney in any way. But he hopes the filmmaker can find forgiveness.

Kurt Russell isn't he only Guardians star to rush to Gunn's defense. In the early days of the scandal, the main cast supported their director on social media. Then last week the entire cast signed an open letter asking Disney, directly, to give their old boss his job back. Russell didn't sign the letter. But again, it's probably because he's not returning in the next sequel.

James Gunn was fired by Disney for scandalous Tweets that featured comments about Pedophilia, rape, and other racist remakes. These tweets stretched ten years back, and Gunn had previously apologized for making such horrible jokes. He apologized again once these tweets were dug back out of the past. Kurt Russell had this to say about Gunn's firing.

"It's sad. But it's a part of our fabric now, and I get it. But I do think we're getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people."

As an example, one of Gunn's more salacious tweets read, "I like when little boys touch me in my silly place" and "The best thing about being raped is when you're done being raped and it's like 'whew this feels great, not being raped!'" Disney quickly severed ties with the director, claiming this goes against everything Disney Studios stands for. There had been recent rumors that Disney was considering bringing the director back. Some even claimed that talks were ongoing. Sources at Variety now say that scenario is very unlikely. Kurt Russell went onto say this in defense of the filmmaker.

"You have to realize that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever you're always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something which lead him to something that the world loves, which is 'Guardians of the Galaxy. He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven."

Disney is reportedly taking their time with finding a new director. James Gunn had completed the screenplay for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it isn't known if that script will still be used or if it has been completely trashed. The sequel was supposed to shoot in early 2019. Marvel hasn't made any official statement about the matter yet. It's possible that the movie could be delayed.