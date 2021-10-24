Since the recent announcement that many Marvel movies were being delayed or removed from the 2022/23 schedule, Guardians of the Galaxy fans have been desperate to know the fate of the allegedly final outing for Peter Quill and his band of misfit heroes in the big shakeup, as neither the movie nor its pencilled in release date were mentioned on the new Disney press release. So, everyone once again turned to the Twitter account of director James Gunn to look for answers, and as is common, the director didn't waste time in responding to questions about what is happening with the Guardians threequel.

"[Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023," Gunn said in his tweet. "We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We're going to build you guys something beautiful."

Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful. ???????????????? https://t.co/sCuQyj5jAA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 18, 2021

While it seems that there would be no reason to move any of the 2023 scheduled movies, Disney has been making some big changes to try and stop any issues further down the line. A number of other movies such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are already filming, but due to Covid outbreaks and other on-set issues, these and others have seen some setbacks in the original shooting schedule. With all of Disney's Marvel output being intricately linked, a delay in one movie could easily see a domino effect across the entire Phase Four slate.

Kevin Feige spoke about the Disney announcement while talking to press at the Eternals world premiere, quickly shooting down any worries about the changes, and even suggesting that it is hardly worth mentioning in the grander scheme of things.

"It's production shifts and changes, and because we have so many slots, we can just shift slots," Feige told Variety's Marc Malkin at Monday's Eternals world premiere. "All the Marvel slots are the same, we're just shifting when they're coming out. And yes, Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness] has moved six weeks, so instead of there being three months between Marvel movies, there will be five months between Marvel movies and I think we can all handle that."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are both being filmed simultaneously in advance of their release. With Guardians 3 seemingly holding onto its May 2023 release date, it looks like we can still also expect the Holiday Special that precedes it arriving sometime in later November or December 2022. The content of both movies is shrouded in mystery at the moment, although there have been some small points of interest that slipped out from a previous interview with Seth Green, who is currently known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the voice of Howard the Duck.

"I don't know if Howard's a part of it, I haven't heard anything about that," Green told ComicBook.com when discussing his frequent Guardians appearances. "The only thing I know is that it's the girls' story, it's the sisters' story, that it's Gamora and Nebula's story. So I don't know if it's a prequel, or if it comes off in the new timeline that's splintered post-the Time Heist. Honestly, I don't know anything about it... I wouldn't be hurt if Howard's not a central character to the sisters' story."

Only last week we also discovered that Will Poulter has become one of the first new cast announcements and will finally bring Adam Warlock into the MCU after the character was teased in the post-credit scene of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2. Gunn once again was on hand to welcome the newcomer into Marvel family, to which Poulter responded by saying, "Thank you, James. It's a genuine honour to play this role and to work with you. I'm very excited to get to work."