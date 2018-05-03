Marvel Phase 3 is coming to a close exactly one year from today, when Avengers 4 hits theaters. One of the two confirmed Phase 4 movies, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, is getting ready to shoot in 2019. While no exact production schedule has been given, Chris Pratt confirmed on Instagram, while wishing a very happy birthday to his co-star Pom Klementieff (Mantis), that production will begin sometime next year. Here's what Pratt had to say in a message to Pom Klementieff earlier today.

"Happy Birthday @pom.klementieff whom many of you know as Mantis!!! She's such a unique, talented and driven artist. Can't wait to start shooting Guardians Vol. 3 with her next year! Hope you're having a good day Pom!"

This news shouldn't come as much of a surprise, since most fans expected Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to take one of the previously-announced release dates for 2020, May 1, July 31, or November 6, 2020. Kevin Feige also confirmed that the only other movie that will start production this year is Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which starts filming in July and will hit theaters on July 5, 2019. Since there are no other 2019 movies slated for Marvel, which will release Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, a 2020 release sounds logical for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

A 2019 production start and 2020 release date falls in line with the typical production cycle for the Guardians franchise. The first movie, which some predicted would be Marvel's first flop, hit theaters in August 2014, with the sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arriving just under three years later in May 2017. A 2020 release date, no matter which of the three dates it takes, would definitely make sense, although Kevin Feige also recently stated that Marvel has no plans on unveiling the rest of their Phase 4 lineup until after Avengers 4 hits theaters exactly one year from today.

While no story details have been confirmed for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Chris Pratt revealed last month that he was told the story for Guardians 3, adding that it's bigger and funnier than the previous two installments. SPOILER ALERT! Many fans will be wondering if the entire Guardians team will be in place for Guardians 3, since the beloved Gamora was killed by her father Thanos (Josh Brolin) during a pivotal moment in Avengers: Infinity War, and there is no indication if this beloved character will somehow be brought back from the dead.

James Gunn is returning to direct Guardians 3, working from his own script, with the director also confirming in January that the Disney/Fox merger, which was announced in December but isn't expected to be finalized until sometime in 2019, will have no impact on the Guardians 3 story. Take a look at the messages from Chris Pratt Instagram and Twitter below, as we wait for more on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.