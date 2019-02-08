James Gunn may no longer be directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but his influence over the movie will still loom large. Gunn was fired by Disney last year over a series of old, offensive tweets that were dug up by those who were unhappy with his political views. While there was a large campaign to get the filmmaker his job back, he's moved on to direct The Suicide Squad for DC. However, Chris Pratt, who portrays Star-Lord in the franchise, says not only are they still going to use his script, but also that it's very good.

Prior to being fired, James Gunn had completed his script for the movie. After the dust settled, it looked as though Disney and Marvel were still at least going to use his script, even though a new director will be brought in to helm the project. Now, Chris Pratt, in a recent interview, when asked if that was indeed true, he simply replied, "Yeah." When pressed and asked if he had read the script already, Pratt had this to say.

"Yeah I have. It's off the chain good. It's so good. It's so good."

Chris Pratt is, aside from being an unwaveringly positive individual, a personal friend to James Gunn. He and the rest of the core cast signed a letter to try and get Gunn his job back, which didn't work, but it shows how much they love him. Point being, his praise may have to be taken with at least a little grain of salt, but it's still nice to hear. To that point, speaking about the larger situation and how potentially uncomfortable it is, Pratt had this to offer.

Related: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Targeting Bumblebee Director?

"Well, I love James. I'm loyal to James and I love him so much. And we're going to deliver the movie and we're going to give fans the movie they deserve. And I think it's in the nature of the Guardians of the Galaxy to come together and get the job done. And that's what we'll do."

While Chris Pratt has maintained a very level head, his co-star Dave Bautista has been very vocal not only in his support of James Gunn, but his criticism of Disney. It's been, at times, a very tense situation. Originally, production was supposed to start this January, but things have since been delayed indefinitely. However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has promised that the sequel is an eventuality.

As for who may wind up in the director's chair? That's really anyone's guess at this point. Some names such as Adam McKay (Vice) have come up as possibilities, but nothing has taken hold just yet. Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) recently took himself out of the running, despite being a popular choice for the job. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not currently have a release date. Feel free to check out the interview clip from the MTV News Twitter account below.

Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) confirms #Guardians3 is moving forward without director James Gunn but working off Gunn's script pic.twitter.com/vjg3ZPzaNr — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 7, 2019