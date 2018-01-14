Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn answered some fan questions over the weekend on Twitter and announced that the Disney and Fox deal will not have any effect on the story of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the final movie in the trilogy. The merger has been a big topic of discussion over the last several weeks with comic book fans wondering about the possibility of some dream-worthy team-ups now that Disney has Fox's superhero properties. However, this has all been mostly fan talk and some MCU actors having fun thinking about the idea of having the X-Men fight alongside the Avengers on the big screen.

When asked about the Disney and Fox merger having any effect on the story of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn quickly and simply replied, "No." While this may come as a disappointment for some Marvel fans, it also makes a lot of sense. So far, all of the speculation has come from fans and journalists asking about these possibilities, but the reality of the situation is that the deal has not officially closed and even if and when it does, it will still take a few years to be finalized.

James Gunn is a big fan of the Fox properties, so one can see where even the idea of a possibility could have happened. Gunn just announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in 2020, which will more than likely be when the Disney and Fox deal actually closes, if it goes through. The Guardians 3 director spent the tail end of the summer and fall working on the first draft of the script, so everything is more than likely already set up and ready to go, as far as major characters and storylines.

As far as major characters are concerned, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt has an idea for a new villain that he's been trying to pitch to James Gunn over social media. Pratt's humorous idea is to have a guy with a cardboard box full of snakes that throws them at people with a catchphrase. Pratt explains.

"(James Gunn), I noticed you haven't answered me. Let me be more specific. Can the villain in volume 3 be a guy who has a cardboard box full of snakes, yes or no? If no. Then how bout just a handful of snakes and he says, what up wit snakes? And then throws the snakes at us?

The idea must be some kind of inside joke that the actor and director share, but even so, James Gunn has yet to respond publicly to Chris Pratt's new villain and catchphrase. However, fans have already taken an interest and drawn up some fan art, which you can see below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won't have any characters from Fox properties, but what it will do is help to set up the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The next phase could end up having Fox properties, but that is unclear at this time. You can read more about the decision not to add Fox properties into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below, courtesy of James Gunn's Twitter account.

