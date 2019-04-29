Vin Diesel has broken his silence regarding the James Gunn situation. For those who may need a quick refresher, Gunn was fired from his job as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last summer after a series of old, offensive tweets resurfaced online. There was a great deal of backlash from fans, as well as those in Hollywood, including the cast, in regards to Disney's decision. Ultimately Disney, somewhat surprisingly, had a change of heart and rehired Gunn for the gig last month. Now, Diesel has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Last week, Vin Diesel attended the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. The actor, who voices Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Instagram to share some of his thoughts on the matter with his fans. During the video, he briefly addressed the decision by Disney to rehire James Gunn. Though he didn't say the director's name directly, it's crystal clear what he was discussing. Here's what Diesel had to say about it.

"Later in the week I had the luxury of seeing [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige and [co-president] Louis [D'Esposito], and it's amazing to see how sacred the Groot character is to the whole Marvel universe. Shout out to Alan Horn for using his heart to in making the right decisions for Guardians 3."

When James Gunn was first fired, reports surfaced that Kevin Feige wanted to keep the filmmaker on board, if at all possible. The brass at Disney, including Alan Horn, disagreed. Not long after, the entire core cast penned a letter in support of seeing Gunn reinstated. Vin Diesel signed that letter, showing that he felt Gunn was still the right man for the job.

For the most part, Vin Diesel has been somewhat quiet about the whole thing. Other cast members, such as Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, were quite a bit more vocal. Still, he's no less happy that the man who helped to make this franchise what t is back in the driver's seat. Diesel also talked a bit about the love he felt during the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

"I was at the premiere in the beginning of the week and it was so cool to get all of that love from the cast. More importantly, it was amazing to see that outpouring of love for the Groot character, Three monosyllabic words, from the fans."

James Gunn directed both of the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies to great success. Both movies were embraced by both critics and fans alike. Combined, they grossed $1.63 billion at the global box office. As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it doesn't yet have a release date or production start date set. Gunn has been hired by Warner Bros. to direct The Suicide Squad, which he'll do first, before returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to round out his trilogy. Be sure to check out the full video from Vin Diesel's Instagram below.

