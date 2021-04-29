James Gunn has confirmed that he will be shooting new ride scenes for the second Guardians of the Galaxy ride, Cosmic Rewind, which is opening at Disney World. This is just one of several projects the diredctor is tackling at this current time. He revealed the Cosmic Rewind news on Twitter, with the theme park attraction marking three new Guardians projects Gunn currently has in the works.

Yes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Disneyworld is also on the agenda. https://t.co/KLWL7cYjXL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 20, 2021

Director James Gunn isn't taking any breathers with quite the busy schedule in both the Marvel and DC superhero universes. This summer, fans will be introduced to his version of The Suicide Squad, ﻿which appears to be one of his craziest movies yet. In addition, Gunn is currently working on The Peacemaker, an HBO Max series centering on John Cena's character in The Suicide Squad. After a long hiatus from the MCU, Gunn will now be coming back for three projects he's working on simultaneously.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release in 2023. ﻿This third entry was supposed to come out in 2020, however, several factors, including Gunn's temporary removal from the project and COVID-19, have caused this project to be delayed. Gunn is also directing The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming to Disney+ in 2022. On April 22, Gunn shared a photo on Twitter of him beginning to write the script for this special. Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill, responded hilariously to this tweet, clearly having PTSD after working on The Star Wars Holiday Special.

I have a very bad feeling about this... https://t.co/JkZs7hamVA — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2021

Fans of James Gunn and the Guardians received even more good news on April 19 when Gunn confirmed on Twitter that he'll be directing scenes for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction coming to Disney World. In a response to a question from FANDOM on Twitter, Gunn stated this attraction is also "on the agenda."

This is the second collaboration between Disney Parks and James Gunn as Gunn also directed the scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! at Disney's California Adventure in California. Mission Breakout! is a retheming of the Tower of Terror and finds riders helping Rocket Raccoon break the Guardians out of captivity after the crew is captured by Benicio Del Toro's The Collector and being held in his gallery.

According to disneytouristblog, Disney World is describing Cosmic Rewind as a "storytelling" rollercoaster, which means it will be a "roller coaster with show scenes." The full story for Cosmic Rewind hasn't been shared in detail, but Disney did share a photo of a young Peter Quill visiting EPCOT, presumably before he was kidnapped by Yondu.

Disney did share a quick video of the roller coaster spinning on the track, showcasing what these vehicles look like and what the ride experience will be like. Cosmic Rewind itself is only one part of a series of new additions coming to EPCOT as the park is going through a massive transformation.

According to Geektyrant, Gunn will go "straight into production on all the Guardians of the Galaxy projects" once he wraps up production on The Peacemaker series. For Cosmic Rewind itself, Disney hasn't released an opening date as the attraction is still under construction. There's plenty to look forward to if you're a fan of Gunn and his superhero endeavors. While Gunn is going to be busy for the next couple of years, it seems like he's enjoying life as he continues to dive into some great comic book weirdness.