James Gunn was happy to share with his fans that the screenplay for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been wrapped, but Star Wars Holiday Special star Mark Hamill isn't quite so optimistic. In a recent post on Twitter, Gunn posted an image of the script's cover page, crediting himself as James "Long Elf" Gunn.

This is the wrapping. The present is inside. #GotGHS 🎅🏽🚀💜 pic.twitter.com/NqDw5s6ed8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 22, 2021

"This is the wrapping. The present is inside," James Gunn writes in the caption. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was announced by Kevin Feige in December with plans to release the special on Disney+ in 2022. As Gunn is also set to soon begin working onGuardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, the holiday special will be filmed during production of that movie. It will also serve as the first holiday special of the MCU.

While the Guardians special sounds fun, Mark Hamill is a bit more concerned. For better or for worse, Hamill appeared in the infamous The Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978, reprising his role of Luke Skywalker from the movies. It was met with a tremendously negative reception when it was released, embarrassing everyone involved. The special was buried into the Lucasfilm vault and could only be found on bootleg copies for decades, though it's since made its way online.

I have a very bad feeling about this... https://t.co/JkZs7hamVA — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2021

Sharing Gunn's Twitter post, Mark Hamill writes: "I have a very bad feeling about this..." For what it's worth, not everyone is down on the Star Wars Holiday Special. One fan asked Gunn on Twitter if his Guardians special would be like the Star Wars Holiday Special "or much better," to which Gunn had a rather kind response.

"In full disclosure, I loved the Star Wars Holiday Special as a kid," he said.

Production on both Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to begin sometime this year. Gunn recently wrapped the final edit of The Suicide Squad with several months to spare and will have plenty of time to prepare for his upcoming Guardians projects. The holiday special will arrive in the 2022 holiday season with Guardians 3 releasing in 2023. In addition to the holiday special, an animated Guardians spinoff called I Am Groot is also in the works for Disney+.

Also on Twitter, Gunn celebrated his sobriety with another recent post that reads, "I don't talk much about this, but today is my sober birthday. I have everything I have because of my sobriety - my relationships, my career, my imagination. I'm grateful for the strength to stay sober all these years - and especially grateful after this difficult year of Covid."

For all of you out there struggling with drugs or alcohol or both, sobriety is possible and is an enormous benefit to one's life. Maybe you're the one that needs to hear this now and, if so, please seek help. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 22, 2021

Gunn added: "For all of you out there struggling with drugs or alcohol or both, sobriety is possible and is an enormous benefit to one's life. Maybe you're the one that needs to hear this now and, if so, please seek help." The Star Wars Holiday Special might have its fans, but let's hope The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special fares much better when it is released in 2022. This story comes to us from Mark Hamill on Twitter.