Cinematic legend Steven Spielberg's favorite superhero movie is Guardians of the Galaxy. This, according to James Gunn, who directed the 2014 Marvel Comics adaptation. While the reveal didn't come from Spielberg directly, Gunn did hear the information from renowned editor Fred Raskin. Responding to a fan question on Twitter, Gunn said the following.

"I don't know if that list going around is real. I do know that Spielberg has said his favorite superhero movie is Guardians. I was in the editing room with Fred Raskin when I heard & I maybe kinda cried a little. I'm making movies because of Jaws & Raiders."

A fan was inquiring about a list that recently started making the rounds online that is said to be Steven Spielberg's 20 favorite movies of all time. Coming in at number five just behind A Guy Named Joe and right above 1953's War of the Worlds was Guardians of the Galaxy. Assuming the list is indeed accurate, that puts the movie in amazing company as other classics such as The Godfather, Citizen Kane and Psycho are also on the list.

The director of such classics as Jurassic Park and Raiders of the Lost Ark is likely not alone. Though the characters were extremely obscure, even to hardcore Marvel fans, before they made the jump to the big screen, Guardians of the Galaxy is widely considered to be one of the best MCU movies to date. James Gunn managed to turn a sentient tree and a talking raccoon into cinematic gold. Steven Spielberg had previously declared his love for the movie in 2016. In an interview with Omelete, he praised the movie alongside other comic book adaptations such as The Dark Knight and Superman: The Movie. However, Spielberg said he was most impressed by GOTG.

"When it ended, I left the cinema with the feeling that I had just experienced something new, free of cynicism and without concern for being gritty when necessary."

Guardians of the Galaxy not only garnered critical success, it was an unexpected commercial hit as well. It earned $772 million worldwide, ranking as the highest-grossing domestic release that year, with just shy of $333 million. Naturally, it spawned a sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which was released in 2017. The characters were also hugely important to both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which was the highest-grossing movie in history for a small time before Avatar took the title back.

And the team has more to do. James Gunn, once he is done with his commitments on The Suicide Squad, is heading back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Filming is expected to begin before the end of the year, though there is no word yet on a release date. As for Steven Spielberg, he has finished his West Side Story remake, which is due in theaters in December. His next project is set to be based on his life growing up in Arizona. He is also going to produce Indiana Jones 5. You can check out the original post from James Gunn's Twitter.

