Considering her character was supposed to only appear once in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Karen Gillan has had quite a decent run as Nebula since her debut in Guardians of The Galaxy in 2014. Having appeared in the movie's sequel, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and upcoming runouts in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it is fair to say that the Jumanji actress has been quite pleased with her time in the MCU so far. Speaking in an interview with Collider, as well as discussing her new Netflix movie Gunpowder Milkshake, she also took a little time to break down her Marvel future.

Although Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 is still a few months away from kicking off filming, Karen Gillanhas obviously seen the script and couldn't praise it enough, even going as far as to say it brought her to tears. "I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis. We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears. It's incredible, I think it's James' strongest work yet with the Guardians and it's just brilliant. It's brilliant and it's emotional and it's funny and it's all of those things that you want."

The actress previously talked about what James Gunn has brought to the franchise, as well as to her character. When speaking about working with The Suicide Squad director, she said, "I think a lot of the reason that Nebula is the way she is is because of James Gunn. He's the sort of creator of her and I think he really connected with the character personally." Gillan continued, "I remember when we would do scenes between me and Gamora, he'd be like crying in the rehearsals and stuff. He's so invested."

She also talked to Collider last month about working with different directors for Infinity War and Endgame, and how it was a strange experience bringing those characters out to play for someone other than Gunn. "I think we all, in the Guardians cast, were like, 'Ah! Oh my gosh, we're going off and we're gonna do this character without James. How are we gonna cope? Are we gonna still know how to do this?' But the Russos were amazing, and they kind of just really allowed us to bring our knowledge of the characters to it. They were so receptive to it. I would sort of be able to say to the Russos, 'I feel like [if] Thanos is in the scene, Nebula would be feeling very emotional right now if her father is there.' And they're like, 'Yup. Yup,' and then they completely used that, and it's completely in the movie, which was really nice."

She continued, "Joe Russo played Thanos with me, so I was acting with the director, which was amazing because he really was in the scene with me and so he was seeing things that were happening between us that I don't think he would see from the outside. And so he was kind of like, 'Oh! I know how to shoot this because this is what's happening.' So that was a really cool experience."

James Gunn's return with Guardians 3 will be the first time he has directed the actress and her fellow co-stars since 2017 on the second solo Guardians movie, which saw her character development take her from a frustrated villain to an almost hero. We will see how her story develops further in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022, and then again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in 2023.