Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi recently met with Marvel Studios to discuss a new Marvel Cinematic Universe project, which could very well have been Guardians of the Galaxy 3. MCU fans have been waiting to see the quirky indie director back behind the camera since he introduced himself and reinvented Thor, a move that got Chris Hemsworth excited about the character again and helped to shape Infinity War. However, it was just revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on indefinite hold for the time being.

Taika Waititi has been the fan choice to take James Gunn's spot ever since it was announced that the director was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Waititi is currently working on Jojo Rabbit, which started filming at the end of May. The next Guardians film could be on hold to wait for Waititi's prior engagement, or he could have met with Marvel Studios and not discussed the idea at all. But, working with the Guardians makes the most sense in light of recent events.

Another possibility for Taika Waititi's return to the MCU could be for Thor 4, which has been talked about in the past by the director and Chris Hemsworth. However, the future of Thor is uncertain until Avengers 4 hits theaters next April. Hemsworth had grown bored with the character until he collaborated with Waititi, and now he's excited to revisit Thor and admits that he and the director have even discussed possible ideas for a Thor 4. Waititi even talked about wanting to make a sequel during the promotional tour for Thor: Ragnarok.

Taika Waititi may have even discussed something completely different with Marvel Studios during his recent meeting. Studio boss Kevin Feige has talked about wanting to work with the director again, so we could be looking at something new in Phase 4 of the MCU. The Eternals is on its way and that could be an entirely different type of film for the director to wrap his head around. There's also a whole bunch of release dates scheduled for the next handful of years that do not have movies attached to them. Waititi could be jumping on board any number of projects.

For now, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 seems like the most obvious choice for Taika Waititi. He took the style that James Gunn had started with the franchise and turned it sideways with his own vision for Thor: Ragnarok. Additionally, we've already seen the way that the Guardians interact with the new version of Thor, which could even indicate a future for both teams moving forward. As for now, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is on hold until a director is announced to take over for Gunn. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal that Taika Waititi has met with Marvel Studios about a new project.