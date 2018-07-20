Marvel Studios was supposed to be sitting this year out from San Diego Comic-Con, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn, and the studio are all pretty much anyone is talking about at this time. Disney made the decision earlier today to part ways with Gunn after some old and vulgar tweets were unearthed. He had already apologized for them a few times over the years and did so again when they started to go viral last night. Now, the director is addressing Disney's decision publicly for the first time in a new statement.

When James Gunn apologized for the old insensitive tweets last night, he revealed that he was attempting to be provocative. In a new statement addressing his firing from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the director reiterates once more, that he was trying to be shocking to get a reaction out of people. The director is sorry for the tweets and says that they do not reflect who he currently is as a person. His statement reads.

"My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since - not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."

James Gunn went on to apologize and says that he understands and accepts the decisions that Marvel Studios and Disney made today. The director takes full responsibility for his actions all of those years ago and vows to be a better person in the public eye from now on. Gunn also says he will continue to fight for equality. The statement continues.

"Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all."

The aforementioned tweets were unearthed by right-wing conservatives who were sick of James Gunn attacking the GOP and President Donald Trump. The tweets contained jokes that referred to rape, pedophilia, and homophobia. Gunn is a harsh critic of the president and it appears that he will remain to be, though he may pick his battles more wisely from this point on. In a bizarre twist, the man responsible for bringing the tweets to the public eye once more, Mike Cernovich, also has a history of tweeting pretty lame things pertaining to date rape.

As per usual, the internet is divided on where they stand in the James Gunn debate. A lot of his fans still stand by his side, but his detractors are very happy with the decision that Disney and Marvel Studios made. In the end, the director seems to be okay with the decision for now and will probably begin working on a new project soon. As for how this will affect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that remains to be seen. This report originated from Deadline.