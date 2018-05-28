Back in February, James Gunn was asked about the possibility of a Mark Hamill cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, to which he responded by saying that he lives right around the corner from the Star Wars actor and suggested that they should get together for a cup of coffee to discuss matters further. The seemingly flippant comment caught the attention of Hamill who said he'd be happy to meet up. This led to speculation that James Gunn was going to find a part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for The Last Jedi actor.

The very public display of mutual admiration between Mark Hamill and James Gunn continued over this past holiday weekend when the two finally got together for a barbecue at Hamill's home. Gunn took to Twitter to post a picture of the two new friends together and revealed that not only were the Hamill family great hosts, but that he also ate a lot of food during his visit. James Gunn is a very active social media user, so it's not surprising that he shared this information with his followers. He had this to say.

"Finally stopped by @hamillhimself's for that cup of coffee we tweeted about months ago. & some bbq. & cornbread & cobbler & Okay It's True I Ate The Hamills Out Of House & Home Back Off. Honestly, he's an amazing guy & I'm grateful to him & the whole Hamill clan for a great day."

Mark Hamill is no slouch when it comes to social media and also shared about the barbecue that he had with James Gunn. Both Gunn and Hamill know full well that posting that they met up is going to cause speculation, so they teased as much as possible without mentioning Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 once. Hamill went into full sarcasm to say that they talked about "everything." He explains.

"Such a great day meeting my neighbor @JamesGunn! We have so much in common & talked about Everything: the weather, gardening tips, favorite recipes, growing up Catholic, our mutual love of dogs, bleu cheese, risqué limericks & the weather again. #FunWithGunn"

When asked exactly what the two talked about, James Gunn responded with an impressive list that did not include the weather, like Mark Hamill joked about. Gunn was very careful not to lead anyone on about the possibility of Hamill's involvement in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he also left it on a tease. Apparently, the two talked about "a lot more," meaning that a lot of fans are going to read into that comment, which is more than likely what James Gunn and Mark Hamill wanted to do in the first place. Well that, and have fun meeting each other. Gunn went onto reveal some other topics of discussion.

"Lee Marvin. Home construction. Hamilton. Dogs. Kingsman. Solo. Comic Books. @JimLee. Rick & Morty. Politics. Bela Lugosi. Twiggy. Qanon. @DaveBautista. Song rights. Sam Fuller. Our vet. Russian Roulette (the book). @prattprattpratt. Svengoolie. Blue cheese. And much more."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still a long time away from coming out and it may or may not have a Mark Hamill cameo in it. Though the thought of it is awesome, this meeting between Hamill and James Gunn was probably not a meeting for business. The two are very passionate about their politics on social media and they're both parts of massive movie franchises that have rabid fans. They have a bunch in common, including their shared love of bleu cheese. You can check out the entire social media exchange below, thanks to James Gunn's Twitter account.

I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.

All the best, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

I'll bring doughnuts. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 24, 2018

Blue or green milk preferred. 😋 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 24, 2018

Finally stopped by @hamillhimself’s for that cup of coffee we tweeted about months ago. & some bbq. & cornbread & cobbler & OKAY IT’S TRUE I ATE THE HAMILLS OUT OF HOUSE & HOME BACK OFF. Honestly, he’s an amazing guy & I’m grateful to him & the whole Hamill clan for a great day. pic.twitter.com/u8E6Ak3XWT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 28, 2018

Such a great day meeting my neighbor @JamesGunn! We have so much in common & talked about EVERYTHING: the weather, gardening tips, favorite recipes, growing up Catholic, our mutual love of dogs, bleu cheese, risqué limericks & the weather again. #FunWithGunnpic.twitter.com/5Gw1VTyHRU — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 28, 2018