While on the Red Carpet for the MTV Awards, Chris Pratt revealed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the next installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, may end up being a prequel, or at least may take place before Avengers: Infinity War. This would back up the claims of Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo who have said that not all of the heroes that quite literally bit the dust at the end of Infinity War will return from the dead later in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During his MTV interview, Pratt beat around the bush of the question of how he and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy will return in future years. He started by joking that the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie will instead feature a new team made up of the Blue Man Group and an Andy Griffith hologram. Finally, he caved a bit and stated, "it might take place in the past, it could be a prequel."

Anthony and Joe Russo have tried to keep the events of Avengers 4 rather secret by claiming that all of the heroes who died in Infinity War will be resurrected in the next movie, even if they have an upcoming movie coming out. While fans have theorized that everyone who turned to ash at the ending of the movie will manage to return, the Russo brothers seem to be hinting otherwise. At the very least, it's unlikely that the characters who died earlier on in the movie like Gamora and Loki will manage to return at the end of Avengers 4, and these are more than likely the characters that the Russo brothers are referring to.

Chris Pratt's comments may still have some truth to them, though, as it would make sense for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to take place before Avengers: Infinity War. While there was only a two month gap between Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there was a massive four year gap between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War. Surely, a number of fun adventures occurred during that four year gap, and it would be great to see more of what happened during that time.

Unfortunately, the director and screenwriter of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 James Gunn has stated that the movie will take place after Avengers: Infinity War. However, Gunn is still working on the script, so it's quite possible that all of this is open to change in the upcoming months, and the "threequel" may end up taking place before Avengers: Infinity War after all. However, it's more than likely that Chris Pratt has just been out of the loop, considering that he's only an actor, and that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will indeed take place about a year after Avengers 4, more than likely without Gamora.

While it does seem unlikely for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to take place before Avengers: Infinity War, as Chris Pratt seemed to hint at in his interview with MTV, it would certainly be entertaining to see it take place during the four year gap. Not only would it be entertaining because we could see Gamora back with the rest of the team, but it will also show even more great adventures of our favorite space superhero team.