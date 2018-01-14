In September of last year James Gunn revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would come out sometime in either 2020 or 2021, but has now confirmed that the new movie will officially be coming out in 2020, a year after Avengers 4. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and company have been sitting on a few 2020 dates including May 1st, August 7th, and November 1st, and speculation has been running on which movies would get those dates locked up. James Gunn has been tight lipped about the upcoming final movie in the trilogy, but has given out updates to his process over the last handful of months.

James Gunn told a fan on Twitter that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will officially arrive in 2020. Though no release date was announced, it's more than likely that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will come out on the slotted May 1st date of Marvel's 2020 slate to compete with the summer juggernauts. Gunn has also said that the new Guardians 3 with help to set up the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Infinity War and Avengers 4.

In addition to the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn has also recently said that the new Disney and Fox deal will have zero effect on the movie. The director was asked by one fan if the Disney/Fox deal will change his story for Vol. 3, if the deal actually closes. Gunn didn't waste any time giving his response, simply saying "No." His answer is not surprising as there's still a chance that the deal might not close and even if it does, it still won't be finalized for a few years.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit for Marvel, who released the movie in late summer 2014. The second movie arrived in May of last year, so fans have wondered why there is such a long break between Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, which simply has to do with Infinity War and Avengers 4. In addition, James Gunn is working on other projects, but the main reason is to get the brutal battle with Thanos over with to see who's still standing amongst the Guardians and the Avengers after the dust settles.

Marvel's slate through 2019 is packed with Black Panther, Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers 4, and the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, so 2020 is the best possible option for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The slate after 2020 is curiously unscheduled, leaving us to speculate over when the Marvel Phase 4 movies will be released, not to mention what those Phase 4 movies will be, though some recent news has hinted at the return of some old favorites. It's an exciting period of uncertainty for fans of Marvel as well as hype for the releases of Infinity War and Avengers 4. You can read more about the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below, courtesy of James Gunn's Twitter account.