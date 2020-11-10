Director James Gunn has provided a status update in regards to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The sequel has been in the works for some time now at Marvel Studios but it has kind of been on the back burner ever since Gunn signed on to make The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC Films. But the filmmaker will soon be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The script is ready to go and things are coming together behind the scenes.

James Gunn recently took to Twitter to reveal that he is starting his two-week quarantine process ahead of Peacemaker, the TV show that was recently announced as a spin-off from The Suicide Squad. The post prompted questions from fans, including one who asked if he has started work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 yet. Gunn had this to say in response.

"Script is written and most of the production heads have been hired."

Originally, James Gunn announced that GOTG3 was given the go-ahead by Disney and Marvel ahead of the press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. However, once old, offensive tweets resurfaced, Gunn was fired by the studio. Due to overwhelming support from fans, the cast and others within the Hollywood landscape, Gunn was eventually re-hired. So the script was done, or at least drafts of the scripts had been done, some time ago. When asked how much the script has changed from those initial versions, Gunn said "no very little." Though, responding to another fan, he revealed that little tweaks are happening here and there.

"I'm always tweaking the script for artistic reasons, and will continue to do so, but nothing else."

Plot details remain firmly under wraps for the sequel. What we know is that Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) will return. The action will be picking up in the aftermath of last year's Avengers: Endgame. James Gunn was asked whether or not elements from the wider MCU need to be added into the story as things evolve. Gunn said, "Never have ever had to add anything besides Thanos in Vol 1." So he still maintains a lot of creative freedom in terms of where he wants the franchise to go.

Guardians of the Galaxy was released in 2014 and remains one of the most beloved solo entries in the MCU to date. The movies have earned more than $1.6 billion combined at the box office. Not to mention that the Guardians were huge players in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which now stands as the highest-grossing movie in history. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date set but it is expected to be a part of Phase 5 of the MCU, as Phase 4 is already set in stone. Be sure to check out the updates from James Gunn's Twitter.

