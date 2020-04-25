Comic book fans like to believe that the actors bringing their favorite characters to life on the big screen are just as passionate about the stories as they are. But sometimes, especially for older actors with decades of experience in the industry, it can be difficult to keep franchises apart in their minds. As James Gunn tweeted during the quarantine watch party for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, such a problem was encountered by Kurt Russell while filming the movie as well.

"Kurt Russell kept calling @prattprattpratt "Star Wars" instead of Star Lord in this scene. He couldn't get it out of his head! #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2."

The scene in question takes place near the start of the movie. The Guardians find themselves on a strange planet on the run from their enemies. There they meet an older, charismatic space explorer, played by Russell, who reveals himself to be Ego, the father of Peter Quill aka Star Lord.

Unfortunately, Russell kept flubbing his lines by repeatedly referring to Quill as Star Wars instead, which makes us question the actor's understanding of both space franchises. Did he think 'Star Wars' was the name of an actual character in that series? And was he under the impression that Guardians of the Galaxy is a spinoff series centering around that character?

Of course, most probably the whole thing was a simple matter of getting two similar sounding words in two similar franchises mixed up. Way back in the day, Russell had actually auditioned for the role of Han Solo before getting beaten to the punch by Harrison Ford. Perhaps the memory of that loss was in the actor's mind while filming the second Guardians movie.

Despite the confusion, Russell was an excellent addition to the world of the MCU. As Ego, the Living Planet, he was literally a planet-sized threat to the Guardians, in addition to posing a much more intimate challenge to Quill, when he revealed to his son that Ego had been responsible for the death of Quill's mom. It made for the kind of bizarre, heartfelt space opera that fans have come to love about the Guardians storylines.

It is also likely that we will see Ego again at some point in the MCU, despite his apparent death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Ego is a Celestial, a being of cosmic might, who has been alive for many millennia, and who can take any form. With the upcoming Eternals, the MCU will dive deeper into the history and significance of the Celestials, and there we may get to see a younger version of Ego.

As big as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame was, The MCU moving forward is going to be much bigger, even setting aside the Celestials. The Multiverse is set to be revealed in Doctor Strange's sequel movie, which will also likely feature abstract cosmic beings like Mistress Death and the Living Tribunal.