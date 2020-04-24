Chris Pratt as Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) is one of the most popular superheroes in the MCU. But his actions in Avengers: Infinity War, where his punching of Thanos awoke the Mad Titan from his drugged state and lost the superheroes their chance of getting the Infinity Gauntlet off him led to a great deal of anger among fans. Recently, during a watch party for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, a fan defended Star-Lord's actions, and received Pratt's enthusiastic support as a result.

"#QuarantineWatchParty, @prattprattpratt. It was always completely in-character for him to react the way he did in IW. All you had to do was pay attention to how he reacted to Ego in volume 2. Love the MCU!"

Replying with an emphatic 'Thank you!!!', Chris Pratt made it clear that Star-Lord's actions in Infinity War, while reckless and resulting in catastrophe for the universe, were ultimately completely in character.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Quill finds out about his long-lost father, the planet-sized organism Ego. While at first Quill is ecstatic to find a parent, his feelings change completely and abruptly the moment Ego reveals he was responsible for the tumor in Quill's mom's brain that took her life.

Without waiting to hear anything else, Quill immediately takes out his guns and blasts away at Ego. It is this sudden burst of temper that the character later exhibits towards Thanos when he reveals he had killed Gamora. In both instances, Quill was being driven purely by his emotions in the heat of the moment. Writers for Infinity War, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, have gone on record in the past explaining why Quill's reaction to Thanos made perfect sense within the context of the scene.

"I don't think he screws [it up] - if you are standing in front of your girlfriend's father and find out that he just killed your girlfriend, you're gonna hit him in the face. I mean, there's nothing that's gonna stop you from hitting him in the face."

"I just think it's totally emotionally understandable, particularly when you add in the scene where he was supposed to kill her. I mean, it's a pretty big mindf-k to be in a situation where you failed - where your failure was failing to kill your girlfriend - which then made it possible for her father to kill her. And to succeed the right thing you should have done as a good person was to murder your girlfriend. He's under a lot of stress at the moment."

Whether or not you feel anger at Star-Lord for allowing Thanos to take back control of the gauntlet, the very fact that fans are able to get so riled up by the actions of the characters proves how good the MCU is at creating blockbusters with relatable characters and strong emotional cores. Star-Lord will next be seen along with the rest of the Guardians in the third part of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie, where the team will be aided by Thor in their quest to find the younger version of Gamora currently wandering around in the present timeline.