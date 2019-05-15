Is Zac Efron going to play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? According to rumors, he is in the running, though that obviously has not been confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios or Disney at this time. James Gunn is coming back to helm the third and final installment in the franchise, but he has to complete The Suicide Squad first, which hasn't even started production yet. Warlock has been long-rumored to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4.

Even though it hasn't been confirmed that Zac Efron will be joining the MCU as Adam Warlock, BossLogic decided to do a quick mockup to see what the actor could look like on the big screen. As with just about everything BossLogic does, the art work is top notch and one can easily see Efron as Warlock, but is he the right choice? That's debatable and we more than likely won't know who will be playing the character for quite some time now. With that being said, Efron seems like he would be a good addition to the MCU.

Zac Efron has been branching out lately and can currently be seen playing notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which is streaming on Netflix. Efron did not want to take on the role at first, but he was later convinced by director Joe Berlinger. James Gunn is busy with the development of The Suicide Squad, so it seems odd that casting information for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would be leaking out this early. If anybody is good at keeping secrets, it's Marvel Studios.

James Gunn recently opened up about his experience over the last year. Disney famously fired the director from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 last summer, only to reinstate him earlier this year. Gunn was under the assumption that his career was over, but everything ended up working out extremely well for him in the end. MCU fans are just going to have to wait a little bit longer to see the third and final Guardians installment, which would probably have been close to wrapping production by this point in time had Gunn not been fired.

Adam Warlock was originally teased during post-credit scene in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and MCU fans have been anxious to see him arrive on the big screen. Many fans were hopeful that the character was going to show up in last year's Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, but that wasn't the case. For now, it seems Phase 4 is the perfect time to bring Adam Warlock out and set him up in the MCU. As far as the actor who will be portraying him, that is very much a mystery at this point. While we wait to find out who will play Adam Warlock, you can check out Zac Efron below, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.

Haven't done a rumour casting in awhile, starting to hear Adam Warlock @ZacEfron talk so I thought this would be a fun way to get back into it :D hope you like it. #guardiansofthegalaxy@JamesGunnpic.twitter.com/6CdLMb3yB7 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 15, 2019