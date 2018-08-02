It's been a few crazy weeks for James Gunn after Disney swiftly fired the director from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Petitions have been drafted and signed over 300,000 times and the cast of Guardians released their own joint statement earlier this week, voicing their support for the director. It wasn't long before a rumor started to circulate that Disney was reconsidering their hasty decision, but a new report states that isn't the case at all.

A new report with sources close to the situation states that Disney is not looking to re-hire James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Apparently, the offensive tweets were too much for the family-oriented studio and their sticking to their guns. Additionally, Disney claims that they never knew about the old tweets until they were recently unearthed. The feeling within both Disney and Marvel is that so-called jokes that Gunn made about pedophilia and rape are unacceptable and are not in line with Disney's family-friendly image. One insider had this to say.

"I don't see Disney re-hiring him. Those tweets were so horrible and Disney has a different standard than other studios."

Adding to the speculation that James Gunn could be brought back for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the fact that Disney is taking their time to look for a new director. But that's all that it is. Disney is really taking the time to find a suitable replacement for Gunn and they're in no rush. The decision to fire the director came from the top, by Disney Studios chief Alan Horn and company CEO Bob Iger, and they stand behind their decision.

It has been reported that Disney hasn't even started looking for directors at this time. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not have an official release date, but it's expected to come out in 2020. Filming was supposed to start at the beginning of 2019, but it's not clear if Disney and Marvel will keep the same schedule. There have been rumors that Jon Favreau, Taika Waititi, or the Russo brothers could take on the project, but sources say, "many of the usual suspects are busy with prior obligations."

The recent social media trouble is not the first time that James Gunn has come under fire. Back in 2012, the director publicly apologized for writing a 2011 blog post entitled The 50 Superheroes You Most Want to Have Sex With. In the post, he calls Batgirl, who is a teenaged mother in the comic books, "easy," while also stating that Iron Man could turn the lesbian Batwoman into a heterosexual. As with most issues, there are two sides, and Gunn obviously has many supporters. However, it doesn't seem like any of the support is going to help the director get back with Disney to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Head over to Variety to read more about Disney's decision.