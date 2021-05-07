Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could prove to be the last outing for the loveable behemoth Drax, says returning star Dave Bautista. While plot details for the third installment in the franchise currently remain something of a mystery, Bautista has revealed that the character's days could be numbered, despite the actor being very keen to a do a once mooted Drax & Mantis buddy movie.

"There were talks for a while about a Drax and Mantis film. It was really because it was James Gunn's idea. He really wanted to do a Drax and Mantis film. He laid it out to me. I thought it was such a brilliant idea, but I haven't heard any follow-up from the studio. I don't think they're very interested, or it doesn't fit into the way they have things mapped out. But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations, I've got Guardians 3, and that's probably going to be the end of Drax."

While it does not sound like Marvel have any plans to move forward with James Gunn's idea for a Drax and Mantis outing, fear not Drax fans, as Bautista is still set to return for one of Marvel's many other sequels, Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The third movie in the outer space adventures of Star-Lord and his crew was recently given a release date of May 2023, but despite this Bautista reveals that he has yet to see the script.

"I don't know what the script of the third film is, to be honest with you. There was a script years ago that obviously is going to have to change because the whole direction of the Marvel universe has changed."

While Bautista believes there must have been some changes made, returning writer and director James Gunn recently revealed that this is not the case, having taken to social media to declare that "Most of the tweaks have been creative choices. The Guardians' path has been set for a long time." So, depending on what occurs during the events of Vol. 3, Bautista's time as Drax might not be quite as concluded as the actor seems to think.

As for the idea of a Drax & Mantis mess-around, while the idea sounds perfect for a Disney+ miniseries, Bautista has already stated that he would reject such a notion due to the extensive make-up he would have to endure. "Not a chance in hell would I do a TV series playing Drax," the actor said. "That is a make-up nightmare. I would be miserable. Yeah, that make-up isn't fun. It's awful, so I'm not gonna sign up to do a series where I'm in that make-up every day."

Should his time as Drax come to an end, Bautista will still have a lot on his plate, beginning with Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which is due for released in select theaters in the United States on May 14, 2021, and then digitally on Netflix on May 21. The actor has also recently staked claim on several roles over in the DC universe, revealing that he has already (quite aggressively) pitched himself as Batman villain Bane to Warner Bros. This comes to us from Digitial Spy.