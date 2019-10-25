Writing for Marvel Studios isn't the easiest job in the world. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely know this better than anyone after taking on Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. When crafting these huge stories with so many characters, one has to take into account how the main story will affect the standalone movies at the same time. For James Gunn, who has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the way, this could have been especially hard since Infinity War kills off Gamora.

Avengers: Endgame provided a way for Gamora to come back, though it isn't as easy as it sounds. We're now looking at a Gamora from the past, who does not know her future with the Guardians. James Gunn had to know all of this going into writing the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 story. Stephen McFeely explains.

"There are the parts so that (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn) could do whatever he needs to do that. That was just basically, you saw the behind the scenes stuff where they all kneel and she sort of boogies off set. If you let that in, you would've gone, 'Oh, she's alive and she's over there.' It's very vague now. I don't know what he's going to do with it."

While crafting Avengers: Endgame, Stephen McFeely enjoyed that some questions were not going to be answered explicitly. We only know that Gamora survived the final battle because of a deleted scene. She was never shown on the big screen sneaking away, we only see Peter Quill searching for her at the very end. McFeely had this to say about leaving things "dangling."

"I also liked that little dangling piece of time travel. The bow wasn't completely wrapped up and there was a little bit of an after effect from what they did. That doesn't necessarily affect this movie, and I don't know how it's going to affect the coming Guardians, but just leaving some strings, when you're tying up this many strings, it's satisfying to know that there are a few still dangling."

James Gunn has been finished with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script for over a year now. He was finished well before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters. Had he not been fired by Disney over a year ago, the threequel would be in the post-production process by this point in time. But, we're going to have to wait a bit longer for it now that the director is helming The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros.

With Avengers: Endgame giving us a new version of Gamora, James Gunn has a lot to play with, which should make for a pretty interesting third and final installment for the crew. As always, Gunn is keeping his lips sealed about the story and the same goes for everybody involved who has read the script. The interview with Stephen McFeely was originally conducted by Comic Book.