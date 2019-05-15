James Gunn has finally broken his silence on the whole Disney firing debacle from last summer. The director admits that he thought his career was over after the studio let him go from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he's not alone. With that being said, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans and Gunn's friends and family tried to keep the positivity going for the director while he was in a dark place. Now, he has revealed what he was going to miss the most about not directing Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

At the time of his firing, James Gunn had already finished the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script. It was later revealed that Marvel Studios was going to move forward with Gunn's original story, which was great news for fans, the cast of the movie, and the director himself. When it comes down to it, Disney and Marvel Studios never met with any directors to take over. However, Gunn was still bummed he wasn't going personally oversee a specific storyline. He explains.

"When asked what was saddest for me when I thought it was gone-and anybody at Marvel can tell you-it's this very strange and attached relationship to Rocket. Rocket is me, he really is, even if that sounds narcissistic. Groot is like my dog. I love Groot in a completely different way. I relate to Rocket and I feel compassion for Rocket, but I also feel like his story has not been completed. He has an arc that started in the first movie, continued into the second and goes through Infinity War and Endgame, and then I was set to really finish that arc in Guardians 3. That was a big loss to me-not being able to finish that story-though I was comforted by the fact that they were still planning to use my script."

Rocket Raccoon has grown quite a bit over the years. After initially being hesitant to stay with the Guardians crew, he has grown to love them and accept them as his family. Avengers: Endgame, which James Gunn was a producer on, showed the character finally except and admit how much he loves and misses his family. It's going to be very interesting to see where that story goes now since nearly everybody is back.

Thankfully, James Gunn is officially coming back to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Disney revealed the news earlier this year and MCU fans were ecstatic, along with the cast of the movie, who immediately made it clear they were on his side early on. Dave Bautista was one of the more outspoken of the bunch and was getting ready to quit, especially when it wasn't clear if the studio was going to utilize Gunn's original script. Thankfully, Drax won't be quitting any time soon.

James Gunn has clearly learned a lot about himself over the course of the last year. He never publicly shifted the blame to the studio or even the hardcore Right Wing conservatives who unearthed the decade-old tweets, which started the problem in the first place. Gunn will head back to the MCU after he finished work on The Suicide Squad for DC. The interview with James Gunn was originally conducted by Deadline.