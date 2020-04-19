James Gunn has confirmed that Kraglin will have a bigger part to play in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The director is currently spending his time indoors like the rest of the world, so he decided to conduct another Q&A session on social media with fans. Gunn has always been good at connecting with fans online, but he seems to be going out of his way to keep them entertained at the moment.

Kraglin Obfonteri has been in the previous installments of the Guardians movies and is played by James Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn. He was the first mate in the Yondu Ravager Clan and inadvertently started a mutiny led by Taserface after Yondu started to protect Star-Lord. However, Kraglin later had a change of heart and helped Rocket and Yondu escape. He also went on to help the Guardians out against Ego. Kraglin is a fan-favorite character and many have wondered for years if we'd ever see more of him on the big screen, especially now that he is good guy.

Kraglin fans will have something to look forward to in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During the Q&A session over the weekend, James Gunn revealed Kraglin will have a larger role to play after a fan asked about him. Gunn did not go into detail about the situation, he simply said, "yeah," when asked about more Kraglin. Sean Gunn had previously confirmed Kraglin would be in the movie, but he has not commented on the story or how his character will help the Guardians this time around.

We're still a long time away from seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theaters. While the movie may have been complete by now if Disney hadn't temporarily fired James Gunn in 2018, it more than likely would have seen a delay. Marvel Studios has pushed back all of their upcoming Phase 4 movies due to the world's current state of affairs and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 probably would have been in that shuffle, had it been shot and completed on time. Luckily, Gunn is keeping busy with The Suicide Squad as he continues to edit from home.

Taking a break from editing The Suicide Squad is a must, so it's nice to see that James Gunn still has the energy to interact with his fans. The director carries the secrets of two highly anticipated comic book movies from both Marvel and DC. That's a pretty big responsibility and he likely gets sick of answering a lot of the same questions, but he knows how much these stories mean to fans from all over the world. Hopefully he keeps it up because everybody likes to get some updates during this time, no matter how small they are. The Q&A session was held on James Gunn's Instagram account in the stories section. As of this writing, the story is still live, so head over to his account to check it out.